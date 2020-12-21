- Trainer: Richard Fahey
- Jockey: Franny Norton
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 59
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...
"...he should continue in form and is certainly shortlist material."
Timeform on Gold Standard
Patsy Fagan remains a maiden after nine runs, but he is nothing if not consistent, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account. Richard Fahey's charge has hit the frame in six of his nine races to date, including a creditable fourth at Newcastle last time. He can race from a 1 lb lower mark here and has a good chance on form.
Zulu Zander ran creditably with more restraint than usual over this course and distance eight days ago, not seen to best effect as he pulled hard after being held up, though he did stay on well to finish less than a length behind Boom The Groom. The two meet again here, but Zulu Zander finds himself 4 lb better off at the weights, and with Adam Kirby taking over in the saddle, he should have enough to reverse the form with his reopposing rival.
Gold Standard - 15:35 Lingfield
Gold Standard had been knocking on the door for a while, finishing in the places in six of his nine races since his last victory back in March, and he deservedly resumed winning ways at this course eight days ago, racing off the pace before making headway on the turn form home, staying on to take the lead late on. He is up significantly in trip here, and has a 5 lb penalty to carry, but he should continue in form and is certainly shortlist material.
Smart Stat
SWEET BELIEVER - 13:00 Lingfield
23% - William Haggas's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Patsy Fagan - 14:35 Lingfield
Zulu Zander - 15:05 Lingfield
Gold Standard - 15:35 Lingfield
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Ling 21st Dec (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Monday 21 December, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Patsy Fagan
|Split Elevens
|Youllovemewheniwin
|Bomb Squad
|Enaitchess
|Little Sunflower
|Hotalena
|The Good Ting
|Nurse Dee
|Spark Of Magic
Ling 21st Dec (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 21 December, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zulu Zander
|Boom The Groom
|Comeatchoo
|Spurofthemoment
|Smokey
|Shamshon
|Solar Park
|Jorvik Prince
|Something Lucky
Ling 21st Dec (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 21 December, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jens Fella
|Gold Standard
|Master Burbidge
|Jersey Grey
|Highway One
|Villanelle
|Ezzrah
|Briac
|Bazooka
|Argent Bleu
|Milldean Felix