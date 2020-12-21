Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

Patsy Fagan - 14:35 Lingfield

Patsy Fagan remains a maiden after nine runs, but he is nothing if not consistent, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account. Richard Fahey's charge has hit the frame in six of his nine races to date, including a creditable fourth at Newcastle last time. He can race from a 1 lb lower mark here and has a good chance on form.

No. 4 (7) Patsy Fagan (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 59

Zulu Zander - 15:05 Lingfield

Zulu Zander ran creditably with more restraint than usual over this course and distance eight days ago, not seen to best effect as he pulled hard after being held up, though he did stay on well to finish less than a length behind Boom The Groom. The two meet again here, but Zulu Zander finds himself 4 lb better off at the weights, and with Adam Kirby taking over in the saddle, he should have enough to reverse the form with his reopposing rival.

No. 2 (6) Zulu Zander (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 71

Gold Standard - 15:35 Lingfield

Gold Standard had been knocking on the door for a while, finishing in the places in six of his nine races since his last victory back in March, and he deservedly resumed winning ways at this course eight days ago, racing off the pace before making headway on the turn form home, staying on to take the lead late on. He is up significantly in trip here, and has a 5 lb penalty to carry, but he should continue in form and is certainly shortlist material.