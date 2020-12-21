To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...

"...he should continue in form and is certainly shortlist material."

Timeform on Gold Standard

Patsy Fagan - 14:35 Lingfield

Patsy Fagan remains a maiden after nine runs, but he is nothing if not consistent, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account. Richard Fahey's charge has hit the frame in six of his nine races to date, including a creditable fourth at Newcastle last time. He can race from a 1 lb lower mark here and has a good chance on form.

Zulu Zander - 15:05 Lingfield

Zulu Zander ran creditably with more restraint than usual over this course and distance eight days ago, not seen to best effect as he pulled hard after being held up, though he did stay on well to finish less than a length behind Boom The Groom. The two meet again here, but Zulu Zander finds himself 4 lb better off at the weights, and with Adam Kirby taking over in the saddle, he should have enough to reverse the form with his reopposing rival.

Gold Standard - 15:35 Lingfield

Gold Standard had been knocking on the door for a while, finishing in the places in six of his nine races since his last victory back in March, and he deservedly resumed winning ways at this course eight days ago, racing off the pace before making headway on the turn form home, staying on to take the lead late on. He is up significantly in trip here, and has a 5 lb penalty to carry, but he should continue in form and is certainly shortlist material.

Smart Stat

SWEET BELIEVER - 13:00 Lingfield
23% - William Haggas's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Patsy Fagan - 14:35 Lingfield
Zulu Zander - 15:05 Lingfield
Gold Standard - 15:35 Lingfield

Ling 21st Dec (6f Nursery)

Monday 21 December, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Patsy Fagan
Split Elevens
Youllovemewheniwin
Bomb Squad
Enaitchess
Little Sunflower
Hotalena
The Good Ting
Nurse Dee
Spark Of Magic
Ling 21st Dec (5f Hcap)

Monday 21 December, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zulu Zander
Boom The Groom
Comeatchoo
Spurofthemoment
Smokey
Shamshon
Solar Park
Jorvik Prince
Something Lucky
Ling 21st Dec (2m Hcap)

Monday 21 December, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jens Fella
Gold Standard
Master Burbidge
Jersey Grey
Highway One
Villanelle
Ezzrah
Briac
Bazooka
Argent Bleu
Milldean Felix
