Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Prettiest - 17:00 Leopardstown

The beautifully-bred Prettiest looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut at Navan in May and she showed plenty to work on when fourth in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. She isn't the most imposing filly, but she has plenty of ability, and the way she stayed on at Ascot suggests she will improve again for this step up in trip.

No. 3 (4) Prettiest (Usa) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.79 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I Siyou Baby - 18:30 Leopardstown

It is hard to see past I Siyou Baby, who showed much improved form when storming to victory in a six-runner maiden at the Curragh four days ago, leading inside the final furlong and storming clear of her rivals. She may have even more to offer now she is up and running and looks well-in under a 6 lb penalty on handicap debut.

No. 1 (14) I Siyou Baby SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 79

Interpretation - 19:30 Leopardstown

There is little to choose between the four on what they have achieved so far but Interpretation looks the best prospect having beaten a next-time-out winner comfortably in a maiden at the Curragh last month. He may have a bit of a lazy streak (he wore first-time cheekpieces which are retained) but he is the type to go on improving all the same, especially now stepping up further in trip.