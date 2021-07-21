To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Leopardstown
There is a good-quality card at Leopardstown on Thursday

Timeform highlight the best three bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...

"...looks well-in under a 6 lb penalty on handicap debut..."

Timeform on I Siyou Baby

Prettiest - 17:00 Leopardstown

The beautifully-bred Prettiest looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut at Navan in May and she showed plenty to work on when fourth in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. She isn't the most imposing filly, but she has plenty of ability, and the way she stayed on at Ascot suggests she will improve again for this step up in trip.

I Siyou Baby - 18:30 Leopardstown

It is hard to see past I Siyou Baby, who showed much improved form when storming to victory in a six-runner maiden at the Curragh four days ago, leading inside the final furlong and storming clear of her rivals. She may have even more to offer now she is up and running and looks well-in under a 6 lb penalty on handicap debut.

Interpretation - 19:30 Leopardstown

There is little to choose between the four on what they have achieved so far but Interpretation looks the best prospect having beaten a next-time-out winner comfortably in a maiden at the Curragh last month. He may have a bit of a lazy streak (he wore first-time cheekpieces which are retained) but he is the type to go on improving all the same, especially now stepping up further in trip.

Smart Stat

Prettiest - 17:00 Leopardstown

5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Prettiest @ 1.84/5 in the 17:00 at Leopardstown
Back I Siyou Baby @ 3.02/1 in the 18:30 at Leopardstown
Back Interpretation @ 2.26/5 in the 19:30 at Leopardstown

