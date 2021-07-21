- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform highlight the best three bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...
"...looks well-in under a 6 lb penalty on handicap debut..."
Timeform on I Siyou Baby
Prettiest - 17:00 Leopardstown
The beautifully-bred Prettiest looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut at Navan in May and she showed plenty to work on when fourth in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. She isn't the most imposing filly, but she has plenty of ability, and the way she stayed on at Ascot suggests she will improve again for this step up in trip.
I Siyou Baby - 18:30 Leopardstown
It is hard to see past I Siyou Baby, who showed much improved form when storming to victory in a six-runner maiden at the Curragh four days ago, leading inside the final furlong and storming clear of her rivals. She may have even more to offer now she is up and running and looks well-in under a 6 lb penalty on handicap debut.
Interpretation - 19:30 Leopardstown
There is little to choose between the four on what they have achieved so far but Interpretation looks the best prospect having beaten a next-time-out winner comfortably in a maiden at the Curragh last month. He may have a bit of a lazy streak (he wore first-time cheekpieces which are retained) but he is the type to go on improving all the same, especially now stepping up further in trip.
Smart Stat
Prettiest - 17:00 Leopardstown
5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Leopardstown 22nd Jul (7f Grp3)Show Hide
Thursday 22 July, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Prettiest
|Juncture
|Seisai
|Agartha
|Sablonne
Leopardstown 22nd Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 22 July, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|I Siyou Baby
|Puerto De Vega
|Captain Middleton
|Shes Good Company
|Windsor Pass
|Supposedtobe
|Smaoineamh Sile
|Avagardner
|Virtual Hug
|True Conviction
|Stellar Spirit
|Riliya
|Chavajod
|Smart Remark
|French Company
Leopardstown 22nd Jul (1m5f Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 22 July, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Interpretation
|Okita Soushi
|Sacred Rhyme