Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday

Irish stalls
Timeform bring you three to back at Leopardstown on Saturday

Timeform on Carlisle Bay

Bondi Dreams - 14:29 Leopardstown

Bondi Dreams has shown progressive form in maidens so far this season, showing more than previously on his latest start at Gowran last time, suggesting he is well up to winning races. An opening mark of 74 looks more than fair and Bondi Dreams should have more to offer.

Carlisle Bay - 15:39 Leopardstown

Carlisle Bay has an attractive pedigree and he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over this trip at Leopardstown earlier this month. He won in the style of a useful staying prospect, pushed into the lead after a furlong and making the rest of the running. Carlisle Bay won cosily by two lengths, and is almost certain to progress from that run, so is strongly fancied to follow up.

Helvic Dream - 16:14 Leopardstown

Helvic Dream showed much-improved form to record a first pattern success in the International Stakes at the Curragh last time, routing what looked a deep field. The manner of that success suggests he has more to offer in this sphere - a career over hurdles was put on the back burner after that win - and Helvic Dream can follow up.

Smart Stat

Eylara - 13:20 Leopardstown

3 - D. K. Weld's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Leop 24th Oct (7f Nursery)

Saturday 24 October, 2.29pm

Amber Kite
Tullypole Annie
Sheer Chance
Star Image
Bondi Dreams
Moonhall Girl
Shambara
No Stopping Her
Dazzling Spirit
Leop 24th Oct (1m1f Grp 3)

Saturday 24 October, 3.39pm

Carlisle Bay
Flying Visit
Reve De Vol
Wuqood
San Martino
Rebel Step
Laelaps
Los Andes
Dearg Jazz
Leop 24th Oct (1m2f Listed Stks)

Saturday 24 October, 4.14pm

Helvic Dream
Amma Grace
Numerian
Lobo Rojo
Raise You
Yaxeni
Elizabethofaragon
Flight Risk
Starlight Dream
Danger Money
Tashi
Pugin
