Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday

Bondi Dreams - 14:29 Leopardstown

Bondi Dreams has shown progressive form in maidens so far this season, showing more than previously on his latest start at Gowran last time, suggesting he is well up to winning races. An opening mark of 74 looks more than fair and Bondi Dreams should have more to offer.

No. 7 (1) Bondi Dreams (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 74

Carlisle Bay - 15:39 Leopardstown

Carlisle Bay has an attractive pedigree and he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over this trip at Leopardstown earlier this month. He won in the style of a useful staying prospect, pushed into the lead after a furlong and making the rest of the running. Carlisle Bay won cosily by two lengths, and is almost certain to progress from that run, so is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 1 (2) Carlisle Bay (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Helvic Dream - 16:14 Leopardstown

Helvic Dream showed much-improved form to record a first pattern success in the International Stakes at the Curragh last time, routing what looked a deep field. The manner of that success suggests he has more to offer in this sphere - a career over hurdles was put on the back burner after that win - and Helvic Dream can follow up.