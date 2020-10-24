- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- Jockey: Shane Foley
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: 74
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday...
"...is strongly fancied to follow up..."
Timeform on Carlisle Bay
Bondi Dreams - 14:29 Leopardstown
Bondi Dreams has shown progressive form in maidens so far this season, showing more than previously on his latest start at Gowran last time, suggesting he is well up to winning races. An opening mark of 74 looks more than fair and Bondi Dreams should have more to offer.
Carlisle Bay - 15:39 Leopardstown
Carlisle Bay has an attractive pedigree and he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over this trip at Leopardstown earlier this month. He won in the style of a useful staying prospect, pushed into the lead after a furlong and making the rest of the running. Carlisle Bay won cosily by two lengths, and is almost certain to progress from that run, so is strongly fancied to follow up.
Helvic Dream - 16:14 Leopardstown
Helvic Dream showed much-improved form to record a first pattern success in the International Stakes at the Curragh last time, routing what looked a deep field. The manner of that success suggests he has more to offer in this sphere - a career over hurdles was put on the back burner after that win - and Helvic Dream can follow up.
Smart Stat
Eylara - 13:20 Leopardstown
3 - D. K. Weld's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Bondi Dreams - 14:29 Leopardstown
Carlisle Bay - 15:39 Leopardstown
Helvic Dream - 16:14 Leopardstown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Leop 24th Oct (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 2.29pm
|Back
|Lay
|Amber Kite
|Tullypole Annie
|Sheer Chance
|Star Image
|Bondi Dreams
|Moonhall Girl
|Shambara
|No Stopping Her
|Dazzling Spirit
Leop 24th Oct (1m1f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 3.39pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carlisle Bay
|Flying Visit
|Reve De Vol
|Wuqood
|San Martino
|Rebel Step
|Laelaps
|Los Andes
|Dearg Jazz
Leop 24th Oct (1m2f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 24 October, 4.14pm
|Back
|Lay
|Helvic Dream
|Amma Grace
|Numerian
|Lobo Rojo
|Raise You
|Yaxeni
|Elizabethofaragon
|Flight Risk
|Starlight Dream
|Danger Money
|Tashi
|Pugin