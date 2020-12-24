To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Boxing Day

Horses running at Leopardstown
Leopardstown's Christmas meeting starts on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Boxing Day...

"...very much catches the eye off a lowly hurdles mark of just 102..."

Timeform on One Cool Poet

El Barra - 12:30 Leopardstown

The Willie Mullins-trained El Barra looked something out of the ordinary when landing a Thurles bumper last month and can strike at the first attempt over hurdles. An expensive recruit from the pointing ranks having finished runner-up to Fury Road in 2018, El Barra was heavily backed on his belated debut under Rules and justified that confidence in style, not needing to come off the bridle to register a five-and-a-half-length success. He is an exciting prospect.

One Cool Poet - 13:40 Leopardstown

One Cool Poet hasn't run over hurdles for more than two years but he could be very well treated on his return to jumping having progressed rapidly on the Flat last year. One Cool Poet memorably won three times on the Flat during the 2019 Galway Festival, while he also bagged a valuable prize on Irish Champions Weekend. He looked as good as ever when not beaten far in a Dundalk handicap last week and very much catches the eye off a lowly hurdles mark of just 102.

Popong - 14:50 Leopardstown

Popong looked a shade lucky to win a mares' novice chase at Listowel in September as the leader had yet to be asked for maximum effort when falling at the last, but she has shown better form in defeat at Punchestown on her two most recent outings. Popong wasn't beaten far in a Grade 3 novice chase and then ran as well as ever to finish runner-up behind Colreevy last time. She looks fairly treated on her handicap debut and could yet have a bit more to offer over fences.

Leop 26th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)

Saturday 26 December, 12.30pm

Decimation
Melburnian
Presto
Hallowed Star
El Barra
Wide Receiver
M C Muldoon
Snake Oil
Hes Ok
Bennystiara
Lady Heath
Il Courra
Moonshot
Annie Kate
Cotteemcavennigoal
Largy Princess
Dalileo
Kings Halo
Fredastare
Sketrick
Little Big Rocky
Leop 26th Dec (2m Nov Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 26 December, 1.40pm

Charlie Siringo
One Down
Paulas Prayer
Lunastar
With A Start
Capilano Bridge
Sadies Trix
Defan
Dysart Diamond
Big King
Rebel Gold
Guiri
Envious Editor
Mig Des Taillons
Take All
One Cool Poet
Mighty Tom
Centurion Steel
Watch Guard
Marvel Fan
Le Figaro Faoudel
Ontheiflist
Mc Alpine
Leop 26th Dec (2m1f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 26 December, 2.50pm

Jack Hackett
Quamino
Jan Maat
Ingleby Mackenzie
Or Jaune De Somoza
Cusp Of Carabelli
Top Moon
Timoteo
Emily Moon
A Wave Of The Sea
Popong
Grand Partner
Polished Steel
Uisce Beatha
Capuccimix
Ask Nile
Pont Aven
Crazywork De Vassy
