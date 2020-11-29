- Trainer: Jennie Candlish
- Jockey: Kielan Woods
- Age: 3
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Sunday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Leicester on Sunday...
"...has gone well fresh in the past, so he looks a big player off a handy mark."
Timeform on Baby King
Sure I'm Your Man - 12:20 Leicester
No more than a modest performer on the Flat for Roger Charlton, Sure I'm Your Man made a promising start to life over hurdles when third at Bangor recently, not ideally placed but offering something to work on. He remains open to improvement, and with Jennie Candlish's yard going through something of a purple patch at present, he makes appeal on just his third start for his new stable.
Baby King - 14:28 Leicester
Baby King ended last campaign with a good second in a Hereford handicap, confirming himself in reasonable form, never really looking like landing a glove on the winner, but likely to have finished closer than he did save for an error two from home. He has undergone a wind operation since then, and he has gone well fresh in the past, so he looks a big player off a handy mark.
Harmonise - 14:58 Leicester
Harmonise was below form when last seen over hurdles, finishing fifth in a Plumpton handicap last year, but she returns to this sphere on a good mark after she bounced back to her best on the Flat recently, belying big odds to run out a three-length winner at Newbury last month. She looks a big player on these terms if able to transfer that form to this discipline.
Smart Stat
HARMONISE - 14:58 Leicester
£14.00 - Sheena West's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card
