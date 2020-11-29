To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Sunday

Racing at Leicester
Timeform bring you three to back at Leicester on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Leicester on Sunday...

"...has gone well fresh in the past, so he looks a big player off a handy mark."

Timeform on Baby King

Sure I'm Your Man - 12:20 Leicester

No more than a modest performer on the Flat for Roger Charlton, Sure I'm Your Man made a promising start to life over hurdles when third at Bangor recently, not ideally placed but offering something to work on. He remains open to improvement, and with Jennie Candlish's yard going through something of a purple patch at present, he makes appeal on just his third start for his new stable.

Baby King - 14:28 Leicester

Baby King ended last campaign with a good second in a Hereford handicap, confirming himself in reasonable form, never really looking like landing a glove on the winner, but likely to have finished closer than he did save for an error two from home. He has undergone a wind operation since then, and he has gone well fresh in the past, so he looks a big player off a handy mark.

Harmonise - 14:58 Leicester

Harmonise was below form when last seen over hurdles, finishing fifth in a Plumpton handicap last year, but she returns to this sphere on a good mark after she bounced back to her best on the Flat recently, belying big odds to run out a three-length winner at Newbury last month. She looks a big player on these terms if able to transfer that form to this discipline.

Smart Stat

HARMONISE - 14:58 Leicester
£14.00 - Sheena West's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card

Recommended bets

Sure I'm Your Man - 12:20 Leicester
Baby King - 14:28 Leicester
Harmonise - 14:58 Leicester

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles