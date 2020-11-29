Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Sunday

Sure I'm Your Man - 12:20 Leicester

No more than a modest performer on the Flat for Roger Charlton, Sure I'm Your Man made a promising start to life over hurdles when third at Bangor recently, not ideally placed but offering something to work on. He remains open to improvement, and with Jennie Candlish's yard going through something of a purple patch at present, he makes appeal on just his third start for his new stable.

No. 8 Sure I'm Your Man (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Baby King - 14:28 Leicester

Baby King ended last campaign with a good second in a Hereford handicap, confirming himself in reasonable form, never really looking like landing a glove on the winner, but likely to have finished closer than he did save for an error two from home. He has undergone a wind operation since then, and he has gone well fresh in the past, so he looks a big player off a handy mark.

No. 9 Baby King (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 125

Harmonise - 14:58 Leicester

Harmonise was below form when last seen over hurdles, finishing fifth in a Plumpton handicap last year, but she returns to this sphere on a good mark after she bounced back to her best on the Flat recently, belying big odds to run out a three-length winner at Newbury last month. She looks a big player on these terms if able to transfer that form to this discipline.