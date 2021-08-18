- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Killarney on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Killarney on Thursday evening.
Khartoum wasn't at his best when sixth in the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood last month, but his previous second in listed company at the Curragh is just about the best form on offer. Khartoum, a well-bred colt trained by Aidan O'Brien, could still have more to offer and he has the strongest credentials here.
Plunkett produced his best effort yet when runner-up at Gowran Park last week and he can go one better here. Plunkett found only an improving rival too strong and he pulled eight lengths clear of the remainder in a decent time, suggesting a subsequent 6 lb rise is fair enough.
Barbados has put in a few disappointing efforts this season but he sets a clear standard based on the form he showed when third in a good-quality handicap at the Curragh in June. Barbados is on a long losing run which stretches back to his maiden win in May 2019, but he looks to have been found a good opportunity here.
Smart Stat
Khartoum - 17:45 Killarney
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Thursday 19 August, 5.45pm
|Horoscope
|Tazaral
|Khartoum
|In From The Cold
|Saltonstall
|Charterhouse
|Free Solo
|Catena Zapata
|Fiscal Rules
|Masen
|Neptune Rock
|Sweet Gardenia
Thursday 19 August, 6.15pm
|Lisabetta
|Dark Design
|Plunkett
|Chimeric
|Shes Good Company
|Legal Thriller
|Sansevero Chapel
|Talk Now
|Champagne Breath
|Able Jack
|Longoddson
|Leabaland
|Indiana Grey
|Eloy Damerval
|Ferdowsi
|All Things Bright
|Muraahin
|Praying Mantis
Thursday 19 August, 8.15pm
|Dalton Highway
|Ebendi
|Shoshone Warrior
|Barbados
|Royal Illusion
|Go Fox
|Patrick Joseph