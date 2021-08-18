To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Killarney on Thursday

Racehorse trainer Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien can strike with Khartoum

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Killarney on Thursday evening.

Khartoum - 17:45 Killarney

Khartoum wasn't at his best when sixth in the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood last month, but his previous second in listed company at the Curragh is just about the best form on offer. Khartoum, a well-bred colt trained by Aidan O'Brien, could still have more to offer and he has the strongest credentials here.

Plunkett - 18:15 Killarney

Plunkett produced his best effort yet when runner-up at Gowran Park last week and he can go one better here. Plunkett found only an improving rival too strong and he pulled eight lengths clear of the remainder in a decent time, suggesting a subsequent 6 lb rise is fair enough.

Barbados - 20:15 Killarney

Barbados has put in a few disappointing efforts this season but he sets a clear standard based on the form he showed when third in a good-quality handicap at the Curragh in June. Barbados is on a long losing run which stretches back to his maiden win in May 2019, but he looks to have been found a good opportunity here.

Smart Stat

Khartoum - 17:45 Killarney
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Khartoum @ 4.03/1 in the 17:45 at Killarney
Back Plunkett @ 5.04/1 in the 18:15 at Killarney
Back Barbados @ 2.89/5 in the 20:15 at Killarney

Bet slip

Close

