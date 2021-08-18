Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Killarney on Thursday

Khartoum - 17:45 Killarney

Khartoum wasn't at his best when sixth in the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood last month, but his previous second in listed company at the Curragh is just about the best form on offer. Khartoum, a well-bred colt trained by Aidan O'Brien, could still have more to offer and he has the strongest credentials here.

No. 8 (1) Khartoum (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Plunkett - 18:15 Killarney

Plunkett produced his best effort yet when runner-up at Gowran Park last week and he can go one better here. Plunkett found only an improving rival too strong and he pulled eight lengths clear of the remainder in a decent time, suggesting a subsequent 6 lb rise is fair enough.

No. 1 (11) Plunkett SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 64

Barbados - 20:15 Killarney

Barbados has put in a few disappointing efforts this season but he sets a clear standard based on the form he showed when third in a good-quality handicap at the Curragh in June. Barbados is on a long losing run which stretches back to his maiden win in May 2019, but he looks to have been found a good opportunity here.