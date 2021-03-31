Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Troll Peninsula - 19:15 Kempton

Troll Peninsula was beaten only by a potentially smart sort on debut at Newcastle in October and confirmed that promise when going one place better at Redcar 13 days later. He didn't need to improve to do so, nor did he do it impressively, but that didn't diminish his potential. A well-bred sort who looks a nice type physically, he could make above-average improvement as a four-year-old, while the step up to a mile will also be in his favour.

No. 2 (5) Troll Peninsula (Usa) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Ahdab - 19:45 Kempton

Ahdab ran some solid races in defeat last year, but was well backed, and duly got off the mark on his return from four months off at Lingfield last month. He confirmed the promise he showed towards the end of last year, improving and well on top at the finish, and would have likely gone close to winning if getting the breaks over the same course and distance last time. He clearly has races in him from this mark, and the longer straight at Kempton should suit him better.

No. 6 (7) Ahdab (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 82

Au Clair de Lune - 20:15 Kempton

Au Clair de Lune built on her debut promise when opening her account at Doncaster last summer and improved in defeat on her next two starts. She shaped much better than the bare result on her final start at Goodwood, looking ahead of her mark given the way she went through the majority of the race. She probably did a bit too much too soon on that occasion, but is a filly who remains with potential, and represents a yard that have made a good start to the season.