To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Kempton finish
Timeform pick out three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday.

"A subsequent 6 lb rise still leaves him well handicapped and another win is on the cards..."

Timeform on Rodrigo Diaz

Persaria - 18:05 Kempton

Persaria is bred to be a smart sprinter - related to Group 1 winners The Tin Man and Deacon Blues, both trained by James Fanshawe - and she showed improved form on handicap debut at Leicester last time. She was easy enough to back in the market close to the off, and still looked a work in progress, running out of steam in the closing stages. There is more to come from her and she remains a horse to be positive about.

Sea Sylph - 18:35 Kempton

Sea Sylph showed plenty on debut when beaten narrowly by a useful sort and duly built on that promise on her return from eight months off when going one place better at Windsor three weeks ago. She was well found in the market, but didn't have to improve on the bare form of her debut, just proving more clued up and probably value for more than the one-length winning margin. There should be plenty more to come from her now, especially now stepping up to a mile and a half, and it might take a smart performance to stop her following up.

Rodrigo Diaz - 19:05 Kempton

Rodrigo Diaz proved very progressive last season, winning three times, and has continued that theme this year, building on an encouraging reappearance when bolting up at Doncaster last time. He was evidently sharper and coped with this trip well, just pushed out in the final furlong to win readily. A subsequent 6 lb rise still leaves him well handicapped and another win is on the cards.

Smart Stat

Eddy May - 17:35 Kempton

£121.53 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Persaria @ 3.259/4 in the 18:05 at Kempton
Back Sea Sylph @ 3.02/1 in the 18:35 at Kempton
Back Rodrigo Diaz @ 2.56/4 in the 19:05 at Kempton

Kempton 30th Jun (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 June, 6.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Persaria
Berrtie
Toptime
Youllovemewheniwin
Lhebayeb
Dillydingdillydong
Kevin The Minion
Elektronic
Closeness
Lockdown
Obtuse
Desert Boots
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 30th Jun (1m4f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 June, 6.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sea Sylph
Chiasma
Beautiful Scenery
Orderofsuccession
Countessa
Far Too Beautiful
Mowaleda
Cuban Sands
Summertime Romance
Libbretta
Miss Zenlingus
Dreambird
Look Ahead
Telefina
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 30th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 June, 7.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rodrigo Diaz
Taqareer
Boss Power
Great Esteem
Dubai Souq
Fame N Fortune
Wait Forever
Whitlock
Eastern Sheriff
Sovereign Duke
Cuban Hope
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips