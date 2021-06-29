Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Persaria - 18:05 Kempton

Persaria is bred to be a smart sprinter - related to Group 1 winners The Tin Man and Deacon Blues, both trained by James Fanshawe - and she showed improved form on handicap debut at Leicester last time. She was easy enough to back in the market close to the off, and still looked a work in progress, running out of steam in the closing stages. There is more to come from her and she remains a horse to be positive about.

No. 9 (1) Persaria SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: George Wood

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

Sea Sylph - 18:35 Kempton

Sea Sylph showed plenty on debut when beaten narrowly by a useful sort and duly built on that promise on her return from eight months off when going one place better at Windsor three weeks ago. She was well found in the market, but didn't have to improve on the bare form of her debut, just proving more clued up and probably value for more than the one-length winning margin. There should be plenty more to come from her now, especially now stepping up to a mile and a half, and it might take a smart performance to stop her following up.

No. 4 (13) Sea Sylph (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Rodrigo Diaz - 19:05 Kempton

Rodrigo Diaz proved very progressive last season, winning three times, and has continued that theme this year, building on an encouraging reappearance when bolting up at Doncaster last time. He was evidently sharper and coped with this trip well, just pushed out in the final furlong to win readily. A subsequent 6 lb rise still leaves him well handicapped and another win is on the cards.