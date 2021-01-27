Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Cheeky Az - 16:10 Kempton

Cheeky Az made plenty of appeal on paper and, though he was relatively easy to back on debut at Newcastle a fortnight ago, he shaped with plenty of promise. He ran green in the rear in the early part of the race and was still just about last around a furlong from home before the penny dropped and he finished with a flourish. Cheeky Az wasn't at all given a hard time, so he can be expected to take a significant step forward now, and he sets a good standard on form.

No. 2 (4) Cheeky Az SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Cameron Noble

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Moohareeba - 17:45 Kempton

Moohareeba is a half-sister to two very smart all-weather performers in Mootasadir and Dubai Warrior, so there is reason to think she ought to do better at some point, and appears to have been found a good opportunity here. She was too green to do herself justice on debut at Wolverhampton in March last year, and has shown improved form in a couple of starts back at that venue more recently, beaten by the potentially smart Father of Jazz last time. An opening mark of 76 is no gift, but she has a burgeoning claimer taking 7 lb off, and there is plenty to like about her chances.

No. 1 (5) Moohareeba SBK 11/10 EXC 2.18 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 76

Jersey Grey - 20:20 Kempton

Jersey Grey is in better form than his recent form figures suggest, again not seen to best effect over a mile and a half at Lingfield last time, left with far too much to do in a race where it paid to race handy. Jersey Grey is back in a handicap now from a career-low mark, while the return to this longer trip will also be in his favour. He has the ability to win races from this sort of mark and is worth another chance at the odds.

No. 14 (14) Jersey Grey (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Alexandra Dunn

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 46



