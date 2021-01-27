- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Cameron Noble
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"...there is plenty to like about her chances..."
Timeform on Moohareeba
Cheeky Az made plenty of appeal on paper and, though he was relatively easy to back on debut at Newcastle a fortnight ago, he shaped with plenty of promise. He ran green in the rear in the early part of the race and was still just about last around a furlong from home before the penny dropped and he finished with a flourish. Cheeky Az wasn't at all given a hard time, so he can be expected to take a significant step forward now, and he sets a good standard on form.
Moohareeba is a half-sister to two very smart all-weather performers in Mootasadir and Dubai Warrior, so there is reason to think she ought to do better at some point, and appears to have been found a good opportunity here. She was too green to do herself justice on debut at Wolverhampton in March last year, and has shown improved form in a couple of starts back at that venue more recently, beaten by the potentially smart Father of Jazz last time. An opening mark of 76 is no gift, but she has a burgeoning claimer taking 7 lb off, and there is plenty to like about her chances.
Jersey Grey is in better form than his recent form figures suggest, again not seen to best effect over a mile and a half at Lingfield last time, left with far too much to do in a race where it paid to race handy. Jersey Grey is back in a handicap now from a career-low mark, while the return to this longer trip will also be in his favour. He has the ability to win races from this sort of mark and is worth another chance at the odds.
Smart Stat
Cheeky Az – 16:10 Kempton
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season
20% - Roger Varian's strike rate in winter
Recommended bets
Cheeky Az – 16:10 Kempton
Moohareeba – 17:45 Kempton
Jersey Grey – 20:20 Kempton
Kemp 27th Jan (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 January, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cheeky Az
|Leisurewear
|Knight Of Kings
|Big Kitty
|Bullet Tooth Tony
|Bakr
|Kawaalees
|Dream Date Diva
|Actaea
|Havana Lady
Kemp 27th Jan (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 January, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Moohareeba
|Torbellino
|Embrace The Moment
|Winfola
Kemp 27th Jan (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 January, 8.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cinzento
|Murat Asset
|Villanelle
|Jersey Grey
|Looking For Carl
|Mister Universum
|Lady Camelot
|Casavola
|Alcock And Brown
|Rahmah
|Thats A Shame
|Royal Born
|The Boola Bee