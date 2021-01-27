To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Kempton
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...there is plenty to like about her chances..."

Timeform on Moohareeba

Cheeky Az - 16:10 Kempton

Cheeky Az made plenty of appeal on paper and, though he was relatively easy to back on debut at Newcastle a fortnight ago, he shaped with plenty of promise. He ran green in the rear in the early part of the race and was still just about last around a furlong from home before the penny dropped and he finished with a flourish. Cheeky Az wasn't at all given a hard time, so he can be expected to take a significant step forward now, and he sets a good standard on form.

Moohareeba - 17:45 Kempton

Moohareeba is a half-sister to two very smart all-weather performers in Mootasadir and Dubai Warrior, so there is reason to think she ought to do better at some point, and appears to have been found a good opportunity here. She was too green to do herself justice on debut at Wolverhampton in March last year, and has shown improved form in a couple of starts back at that venue more recently, beaten by the potentially smart Father of Jazz last time. An opening mark of 76 is no gift, but she has a burgeoning claimer taking 7 lb off, and there is plenty to like about her chances.

Jersey Grey - 20:20 Kempton

Jersey Grey is in better form than his recent form figures suggest, again not seen to best effect over a mile and a half at Lingfield last time, left with far too much to do in a race where it paid to race handy. Jersey Grey is back in a handicap now from a career-low mark, while the return to this longer trip will also be in his favour. He has the ability to win races from this sort of mark and is worth another chance at the odds.


Smart Stat

Cheeky Az – 16:10 Kempton

21% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season
20% - Roger Varian's strike rate in winter

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Cheeky Az – 16:10 Kempton
Moohareeba – 17:45 Kempton
Jersey Grey – 20:20 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wednesday 27 January, 4.10pm

Wednesday 27 January, 5.45pm

Moohareeba
Torbellino
Embrace The Moment
Winfola
Wednesday 27 January, 8.20pm

Cinzento
Murat Asset
Villanelle
Jersey Grey
Looking For Carl
Mister Universum
Lady Camelot
Casavola
Alcock And Brown
Rahmah
Thats A Shame
Royal Born
The Boola Bee
