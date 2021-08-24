Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Thunderclap - 18:55 Kempton

Thunderclap justified strong support to open his account over course and distance on his second start in a handicap three weeks ago, showing improved form and scoring with a bit up his sleeve, too. His two best efforts have now come on polytrack and a subsequent 6 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent the follow up.

No. 1 (10) Thunderclap (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Thunder Power - 19:25 Kempton

Thunder Power possibly needed the run, but showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on debut at Doncaster in April, and that form looks solid. He was pushed along from the two-furlong pole before his effort flattened out in the closing stages. His absence since is a slight concern, but he represents a top yard, so fitness shouldn't be an issue, and he remains with plenty of potential.

No. 13 (6) Thunder Power (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Irish Legend - 20:30 Kempton

Irish Legend hasn't had the rub of the green on his last two starts on turf and arrives with an unbeaten record on the all-weather, so looks the one to side with. He travelled well on softer ground than previously in a useful event at Goodwood last time but didn't get the clearest run through. This doesn't look as competitive and he is fancied to bounce back to winning ways.