Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"This doesn't look as competitive and he is fancied to bounce back to winning ways..."
Timeform on Irish Legend
Thunderclap justified strong support to open his account over course and distance on his second start in a handicap three weeks ago, showing improved form and scoring with a bit up his sleeve, too. His two best efforts have now come on polytrack and a subsequent 6 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent the follow up.
Thunder Power possibly needed the run, but showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on debut at Doncaster in April, and that form looks solid. He was pushed along from the two-furlong pole before his effort flattened out in the closing stages. His absence since is a slight concern, but he represents a top yard, so fitness shouldn't be an issue, and he remains with plenty of potential.
Irish Legend hasn't had the rub of the green on his last two starts on turf and arrives with an unbeaten record on the all-weather, so looks the one to side with. He travelled well on softer ground than previously in a useful event at Goodwood last time but didn't get the clearest run through. This doesn't look as competitive and he is fancied to bounce back to winning ways.
Smart Stat
Thunder Power - 19:25 Kempton
22% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Kempton 25th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 August, 6.55pm
|Thunderclap
|Ventura Vision
|Across The Nile
|Villeurbanne
|Millions
|Broxi
|Hot Day
|Capla Knight
|George Scott
|Aussie Rascal
Kempton 25th Aug (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 August, 7.25pm
|Abbey Heights
|Thunder Power
|Hit The Heights
|Lord Lovelace
|Cuban Musketeer
|Ring Of Light
|Mcted
|Meadram
|See The Celebrity
|Shamadaan
|Qasaad
|Daany
|Makter
Kempton 25th Aug (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 August, 8.30pm
|Zikany
|King Of Tsavo
|Irish Legend
|Pied Piper
|Marching Army
|Tribal Art
|Choritzo