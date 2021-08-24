To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Kempton
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"This doesn't look as competitive and he is fancied to bounce back to winning ways..."

Timeform on Irish Legend

Thunderclap - 18:55 Kempton

Thunderclap justified strong support to open his account over course and distance on his second start in a handicap three weeks ago, showing improved form and scoring with a bit up his sleeve, too. His two best efforts have now come on polytrack and a subsequent 6 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent the follow up.

Thunder Power - 19:25 Kempton

Thunder Power possibly needed the run, but showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on debut at Doncaster in April, and that form looks solid. He was pushed along from the two-furlong pole before his effort flattened out in the closing stages. His absence since is a slight concern, but he represents a top yard, so fitness shouldn't be an issue, and he remains with plenty of potential.

Irish Legend - 20:30 Kempton

Irish Legend hasn't had the rub of the green on his last two starts on turf and arrives with an unbeaten record on the all-weather, so looks the one to side with. He travelled well on softer ground than previously in a useful event at Goodwood last time but didn't get the clearest run through. This doesn't look as competitive and he is fancied to bounce back to winning ways.

Smart Stat

Thunder Power - 19:25 Kempton

22% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Thunderclap @ 3.02/1 in the 18:55 at Kempton
Back Thunder Power @ 5.04/1 in the 19:25 at Kempton
Back Irish Legend @ 5.04/1 in the 20:30 at Kempton

