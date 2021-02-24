- Trainer: Clive Cox
- Jockey: Bradley Harris
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 79
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"His pedigree suggests there should be plenty more to come from him..."
Timeform on Lydford
Night Narcissus - 16:40 Kempton
Placed on all four of her outings last year, Night Narcissus made the most of a good opportunity to open her account at Wolverhampton last month, not needing to improve on the form she had previously shown to run out a comfortable winner. She may not have beaten an awful lot that day, but she did so in good style, and given she remains with potential for better still, she gets the vote to follow up.
Vina Bay showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month, stepping back up to this trip and doing particularly well considering he was shuffled back slightly when going well, picking up in good style to wear down a fellow improver. That form has been boosted by the runner-up since and, with further progress anticipated from Vina Bay, he is very much one to consider.
A promising individual, Lydford showed improved form to open his account on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in November, justifying his strength in the market by running out a wide-margin winner. His pedigree suggests there should be plenty more to come from him, and given how much he had in hand when last seen, a 9 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.
Smart Stat
GOONER BOY - 18:45 Kempton
60 - The number of SEA THE STARS (IRE)'s progeny that have won on flat debut
46% - Nicky Mackay's strike rate on favourites
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Night Narcissus - 16:40 Kempton
Vina Bay - 17:45 Kempton
Lydford - 19:15 Kempton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Kempton 24th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Night Narcissus
|Nortonthorpe Boy
|Elusive Treat
|Desert Boots
|Obtuse
Kempton 24th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mutahamisa
|Vina Bay
|Babajan
|Cuban Cigar
|Illustrator
|Red Evelyn
|Apatite
Kempton 24th Feb (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lydford
|Hint Of Stars
|Note Bleu
|Party Island
|Blow Your Horn
|Crimson King
|Htilominlo
|City Tour
|Zuba
|Twpsyn
|Montaqem
|Long Call