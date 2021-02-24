Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Night Narcissus - 16:40 Kempton

Placed on all four of her outings last year, Night Narcissus made the most of a good opportunity to open her account at Wolverhampton last month, not needing to improve on the form she had previously shown to run out a comfortable winner. She may not have beaten an awful lot that day, but she did so in good style, and given she remains with potential for better still, she gets the vote to follow up.

No. 3 (1) Night Narcissus (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Bradley Harris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

Vina Bay - 17:45 Kempton

Vina Bay showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month, stepping back up to this trip and doing particularly well considering he was shuffled back slightly when going well, picking up in good style to wear down a fellow improver. That form has been boosted by the runner-up since and, with further progress anticipated from Vina Bay, he is very much one to consider.

No. 6 (2) Vina Bay SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Sylvester Kirk

Jockey: Liam Keniry

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 70

Lydford - 19:15 Kempton

A promising individual, Lydford showed improved form to open his account on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in November, justifying his strength in the market by running out a wide-margin winner. His pedigree suggests there should be plenty more to come from him, and given how much he had in hand when last seen, a 9 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.