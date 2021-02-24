To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform provide three bets from Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"His pedigree suggests there should be plenty more to come from him..."

Timeform on Lydford

Night Narcissus - 16:40 Kempton

Placed on all four of her outings last year, Night Narcissus made the most of a good opportunity to open her account at Wolverhampton last month, not needing to improve on the form she had previously shown to run out a comfortable winner. She may not have beaten an awful lot that day, but she did so in good style, and given she remains with potential for better still, she gets the vote to follow up.

Vina Bay - 17:45 Kempton

Vina Bay showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month, stepping back up to this trip and doing particularly well considering he was shuffled back slightly when going well, picking up in good style to wear down a fellow improver. That form has been boosted by the runner-up since and, with further progress anticipated from Vina Bay, he is very much one to consider.

Lydford - 19:15 Kempton

A promising individual, Lydford showed improved form to open his account on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in November, justifying his strength in the market by running out a wide-margin winner. His pedigree suggests there should be plenty more to come from him, and given how much he had in hand when last seen, a 9 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Smart Stat

GOONER BOY - 18:45 Kempton
60 - The number of SEA THE STARS (IRE)'s progeny that have won on flat debut
46% - Nicky Mackay's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Night Narcissus - 16:40 Kempton
Vina Bay - 17:45 Kempton
Lydford - 19:15 Kempton

Kempton 24th Feb (6f Hcap)

Wednesday 24 February, 4.40pm

Night Narcissus
Nortonthorpe Boy
Elusive Treat
Desert Boots
Obtuse
Kempton 24th Feb (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 24 February, 5.45pm

Mutahamisa
Vina Bay
Babajan
Cuban Cigar
Illustrator
Red Evelyn
Apatite
Kempton 24th Feb (1m3f Hcap)

Wednesday 24 February, 7.15pm

Lydford
Hint Of Stars
Note Bleu
Party Island
Blow Your Horn
Crimson King
Htilominlo
City Tour
Zuba
Twpsyn
Montaqem
Long Call
