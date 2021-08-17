To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Kempton
Timeform provide three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...bred to be much better than a mark of 69, and she is worth persevering with..."

Timeform on Dolphin

Vitalline - 18:15 Kempton

Vitalline proved better than ever to open his account on just his second start for this yard in soft ground at Lingfield in June and confirmed that progression when finding only another at the top of his game too good over slightly further at the same track last time. He has been raised another 2 lb for that effort but he is a solid operator and looks the one to beat.

El Hibri - 18:45 Kempton

This looks a good opportunity for El Hibri to open his account after he built on his promising debut when finding only one rival too good at Haydock last time. He travelled fluently on his first try at this trip and the winner that day looks potentially useful, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form. There should be even more to come from El Hibri and he sets a good standard.

Dolphin - 20:45 Kempton

Dolphin was easy to back and failed to improve on her handicap debut at Leicester last time, but she still looked a work in progress on that occasion and wasn't unduly punished, so there is reason to think she has more to offer. The winner that day did the job well and Dolphin's pedigree is an ongoing recommendation, bred to be much better than a mark of 69, and she is worth persevering with.

Smart Stat

Dolphin - 20:45 Kempton

20% - Roger Charlton's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Vitalline @ 3.02/1 in the 18:15 at Kempton
Back El Hibri @ 2.77/4 in the 18:45 at Kempton
Back Dolphin @ 4.03/1 in the 20:45 at Kempton

Kempton 18th Aug (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 August, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vitalline
Cabrini
Valentinka
Just Amber
Mammasaidknockuout
Progressive Ez
Athers
Elektronic
Lhebayeb
Essme
Lion Hunter
Zartaj
Merlins Mission
Petesorse
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 18th Aug (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 August, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
El Hibri
Tamras Rock
Axopar
Almodovar Del Rio
Heerathetrack
Buraback
Chiqueador
Fast Danseuse
Petite Joe
Justice Protecol
Reelemin
Surrey Territories
Luv U Mum
Strawberry Lola
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 18th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 August, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Super Proud
Dolphin
Countessa
Ladywood
Divine Comedy
East Coast Road
Red Flyer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips