Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Vitalline - 18:15 Kempton

Vitalline proved better than ever to open his account on just his second start for this yard in soft ground at Lingfield in June and confirmed that progression when finding only another at the top of his game too good over slightly further at the same track last time. He has been raised another 2 lb for that effort but he is a solid operator and looks the one to beat.

No. 3 (2) Vitalline SBK 5/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Ben James

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

El Hibri - 18:45 Kempton

This looks a good opportunity for El Hibri to open his account after he built on his promising debut when finding only one rival too good at Haydock last time. He travelled fluently on his first try at this trip and the winner that day looks potentially useful, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form. There should be even more to come from El Hibri and he sets a good standard.

No. 1 (6) El Hibri (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.4 Trainer: Brian Meehan

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Dolphin - 20:45 Kempton

Dolphin was easy to back and failed to improve on her handicap debut at Leicester last time, but she still looked a work in progress on that occasion and wasn't unduly punished, so there is reason to think she has more to offer. The winner that day did the job well and Dolphin's pedigree is an ongoing recommendation, bred to be much better than a mark of 69, and she is worth persevering with.