- Trainer: Tristan Davidson
- Jockey: Harry Reed
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 100
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kelso on Monday...
"...he is potentially well treated if building on that return to form..."
Timeform on Damiens Dilemma
Tomorrow's Angel - 14:40 Kelso
Tommorow's Angel remains a maiden, but she shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a subsequent winner on debut for this yard at Sedgefield earlier this month, leaving the impression it won't be long before she belatedly opens her account. She was beaten only by a stronger stayer, and looks very interesting back down in trip from what still looks a fair mark having been raised 3 lb in the weights.
Le Milos was a fairly useful winner over hurdles, but looks set to take higher rank over fences judged by his victory at Fontwell last month. He underwent a breathing operation before making his debut in this sphere at Exeter in January, and built on that promise when coming out on top in a race that is working out well last time. There was plenty to like about the manner of that success, too, and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights may underestimate him.
Damiens Dilemma isn't getting any younger - now a 13-year-old - but he remains with plenty of enthusiasm for the game judged by his recent efforts, taking a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Newcastle earlier this month. He would have finished near the first two also but for making a shuddering mistake at the third-last, still in front and going well at the time. The blinkers go back on now, and he is potentially well treated if building on that return to form.
Smart Stat
Damiens Dilemma – 17:10 Kelso
24% - Stuart Coltherd's strike rate in spring
Recommended bets
Kelso 22nd Mar (2m6f Mares Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 2.40pm
|Tomorrows Angel
|Bellaney Gem
|Timetoroe
|Velkera
|Lissen To The Lady
|Fyfin Patsy
|Kitty Fisher
Kelso 22nd Mar (2m6f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 4.10pm
|Court Master
|Le Milos
|Schiehallion Munro
|Guitar Pete
|Knockoura
|Dimple
|Boys On Tour
Kelso 22nd Mar (2m7f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 5.10pm
|Tour De Pub
|Hitman Fred
|Ashjan
|Skyhill
|Damiens Dilemma
|Final Reminder
|Farlam King
|Emirat De Catana