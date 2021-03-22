To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Monday

Kelso
Timeform bring you three to back at Kelso on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kelso on Monday...

"...he is potentially well treated if building on that return to form..."

Timeform on Damiens Dilemma

Tomorrow's Angel - 14:40 Kelso

Tommorow's Angel remains a maiden, but she shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a subsequent winner on debut for this yard at Sedgefield earlier this month, leaving the impression it won't be long before she belatedly opens her account. She was beaten only by a stronger stayer, and looks very interesting back down in trip from what still looks a fair mark having been raised 3 lb in the weights.

Le Milos - 16:10 Kelso

Le Milos was a fairly useful winner over hurdles, but looks set to take higher rank over fences judged by his victory at Fontwell last month. He underwent a breathing operation before making his debut in this sphere at Exeter in January, and built on that promise when coming out on top in a race that is working out well last time. There was plenty to like about the manner of that success, too, and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights may underestimate him.

Damiens Dilemma - 17:10 Kelso

Damiens Dilemma isn't getting any younger - now a 13-year-old - but he remains with plenty of enthusiasm for the game judged by his recent efforts, taking a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Newcastle earlier this month. He would have finished near the first two also but for making a shuddering mistake at the third-last, still in front and going well at the time. The blinkers go back on now, and he is potentially well treated if building on that return to form.

Smart Stat

Damiens Dilemma – 17:10 Kelso

24% - Stuart Coltherd's strike rate in spring

Recommended bets

Tomorrow’s Angel – 14:40 Kelso
Le Milos – 16:10 Kelso
Damiens Dilemma – 17:10 Kelso

Kelso 22nd Mar (2m6f Mares Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tomorrows Angel
Bellaney Gem
Timetoroe
Velkera
Lissen To The Lady
Fyfin Patsy
Kitty Fisher
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kelso 22nd Mar (2m6f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Court Master
Le Milos
Schiehallion Munro
Guitar Pete
Knockoura
Dimple
Boys On Tour
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kelso 22nd Mar (2m7f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tour De Pub
Hitman Fred
Ashjan
Skyhill
Damiens Dilemma
Final Reminder
Farlam King
Emirat De Catana
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles