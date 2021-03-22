Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Monday

Tomorrow's Angel - 14:40 Kelso

Tommorow's Angel remains a maiden, but she shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a subsequent winner on debut for this yard at Sedgefield earlier this month, leaving the impression it won't be long before she belatedly opens her account. She was beaten only by a stronger stayer, and looks very interesting back down in trip from what still looks a fair mark having been raised 3 lb in the weights.

No. 5 Tomorrow's Angel SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 100

Le Milos - 16:10 Kelso

Le Milos was a fairly useful winner over hurdles, but looks set to take higher rank over fences judged by his victory at Fontwell last month. He underwent a breathing operation before making his debut in this sphere at Exeter in January, and built on that promise when coming out on top in a race that is working out well last time. There was plenty to like about the manner of that success, too, and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights may underestimate him.

No. 4 Le Milos SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 128

Damiens Dilemma - 17:10 Kelso

Damiens Dilemma isn't getting any younger - now a 13-year-old - but he remains with plenty of enthusiasm for the game judged by his recent efforts, taking a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Newcastle earlier this month. He would have finished near the first two also but for making a shuddering mistake at the third-last, still in front and going well at the time. The blinkers go back on now, and he is potentially well treated if building on that return to form.