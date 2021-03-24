- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hereford on Wednesday...
"...he could improve a lot for that experience..."
Timeform on Wise Glory
Wise Glory was useful on the Flat and was well found in the market for his hurdling debut at Musselburgh last month. However, he faded out of things in a listed event, but it says plenty about the regard he's held in to make his debut at that level, and he could improve a lot for that experience. Ambassador has the best form so is the one most likely to capitalise should the selection fail to deliver.
Looking at Secret Court's recent form figures isn't inspiring, but she has shaped well on both of her starts over fences, much better than two unseats suggests. Admittedly, she ran no race back over hurdles when pulled up at Catterick in December, but she has been given a break since, and is well worth another chance back over fences. She is now 5 lb lower in the weights and it would be folly to ignore her chance.
Gilwen Grayson - 17:25 Hereford
Gilwen Grayson looks well treated, and having shaped encouragingly back from four months off over course and distance on handicap debut last month, he's fancied to build on that enough to get off the mark in what doesn't look the strongest race. On Springs looks the pick of the handicap debutants, while Henschke is another danger having upped his game in a tongue tie here last time.
Smart Stat
Rogue Male - 14:10 Hereford
£27.65 - Neil King's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling debutants
Recommended bets
|Dandy Times