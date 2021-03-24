Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Wednesday

Wise Glory - 15:20 Hereford

Wise Glory was useful on the Flat and was well found in the market for his hurdling debut at Musselburgh last month. However, he faded out of things in a listed event, but it says plenty about the regard he's held in to make his debut at that level, and he could improve a lot for that experience. Ambassador has the best form so is the one most likely to capitalise should the selection fail to deliver.

No. 10 Wise Glory (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Secret Court - 16:25 Hereford

Looking at Secret Court's recent form figures isn't inspiring, but she has shaped well on both of her starts over fences, much better than two unseats suggests. Admittedly, she ran no race back over hurdles when pulled up at Catterick in December, but she has been given a break since, and is well worth another chance back over fences. She is now 5 lb lower in the weights and it would be folly to ignore her chance.

No. 1 Secret Court (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Sam Allwood

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 93

Gilwen Grayson - 17:25 Hereford

Gilwen Grayson looks well treated, and having shaped encouragingly back from four months off over course and distance on handicap debut last month, he's fancied to build on that enough to get off the mark in what doesn't look the strongest race. On Springs looks the pick of the handicap debutants, while Henschke is another danger having upped his game in a tongue tie here last time.