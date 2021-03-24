To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Wednesday

Taunton hurdle
Timeform bring you three to back at Hereford on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hereford on Wednesday...

"...he could improve a lot for that experience..."

Timeform on Wise Glory

Wise Glory - 15:20 Hereford

Wise Glory was useful on the Flat and was well found in the market for his hurdling debut at Musselburgh last month. However, he faded out of things in a listed event, but it says plenty about the regard he's held in to make his debut at that level, and he could improve a lot for that experience. Ambassador has the best form so is the one most likely to capitalise should the selection fail to deliver.

Secret Court - 16:25 Hereford

Looking at Secret Court's recent form figures isn't inspiring, but she has shaped well on both of her starts over fences, much better than two unseats suggests. Admittedly, she ran no race back over hurdles when pulled up at Catterick in December, but she has been given a break since, and is well worth another chance back over fences. She is now 5 lb lower in the weights and it would be folly to ignore her chance.

Gilwen Grayson - 17:25 Hereford

Gilwen Grayson looks well treated, and having shaped encouragingly back from four months off over course and distance on handicap debut last month, he's fancied to build on that enough to get off the mark in what doesn't look the strongest race. On Springs looks the pick of the handicap debutants, while Henschke is another danger having upped his game in a tongue tie here last time.

Smart Stat

Rogue Male - 14:10 Hereford

£27.65 - Neil King's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling debutants

Recommended bets

Wise Glory - 15:20 Hereford
Secret Court - 16:25 Hereford
Gilwen Grayson - 17:25 Hereford

Hereford 24th Mar (2m Juv Mdn Hrd)

Wednesday 24 March, 3.20pm

Ambassador
Wise Glory
State Crown
Warranty
Salamanca School
Kamaxos
Jens Fella
Pawpaw
One Last Glance
Scarlet Ruby
Hereford 24th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Wednesday 24 March, 4.25pm

Pottlereaghexpress
Secret Court
Carpool
Barden Bella
Hereford 24th Mar (2m6f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 24 March, 5.25pm

Gilwen Grayson
Henschke
Stylish Dancer
Buckskin
Harry Haze
On Springs
Richardson
Kilchreest Moon
Alfoski
Guillemot
Cannie Lad
Dandy Times
