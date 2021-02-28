Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Sunday

Mr Jack - 14:20 Hereford

Mr Jack is thriving and, given the style of his latest success in first-time cheekpieces at Plumpton last time, a return to this trip could bring even more out of him. The headgear is left off now, but he's fancied to land the hat-trick, despite the presence of Hidden Commander, who is a potential big improver now handicapping. Torn And Frayed also warrants consideration.

No. 8 Mr Jack (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Andy Irvine

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 106

Grand Turina - 15:20 Hereford

Grand Turina was in with a serious chance of registering her first win since 2016/17 at Chepstow earlier this month, in a share of the lead and yet to be asked for maximum effort before departing at the last. She is now a 10-year-old, but is on an attractive mark, and is taken to make amends here to break her duck over the larger obstacles. Atlantic Storm is feared most after a break if able to put a couple of lesser efforts behind him, ahead of Templier.

No. 5 Grand Turina SBK 15/4 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

Tinkers Hill Tommy - 15:50 Hereford

Tinkers Hill Tommy clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but made a satisfactory start for his new yard after 11 months off when second at Chepstow 23 days ago and, although the form probably isn't worth a great deal, he can be expected to build on that. He has been dropped 2 lb since, and is very interesting under conditions that will suit. First Figaro has slipped to a good mark and won fresh before, so he's second choice.