Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Hereford on Sunday...
"...a return to this trip could bring even more out of him..."
Timeform on Mr Jack
Mr Jack is thriving and, given the style of his latest success in first-time cheekpieces at Plumpton last time, a return to this trip could bring even more out of him. The headgear is left off now, but he's fancied to land the hat-trick, despite the presence of Hidden Commander, who is a potential big improver now handicapping. Torn And Frayed also warrants consideration.
Grand Turina was in with a serious chance of registering her first win since 2016/17 at Chepstow earlier this month, in a share of the lead and yet to be asked for maximum effort before departing at the last. She is now a 10-year-old, but is on an attractive mark, and is taken to make amends here to break her duck over the larger obstacles. Atlantic Storm is feared most after a break if able to put a couple of lesser efforts behind him, ahead of Templier.
Tinkers Hill Tommy - 15:50 Hereford
Tinkers Hill Tommy clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but made a satisfactory start for his new yard after 11 months off when second at Chepstow 23 days ago and, although the form probably isn't worth a great deal, he can be expected to build on that. He has been dropped 2 lb since, and is very interesting under conditions that will suit. First Figaro has slipped to a good mark and won fresh before, so he's second choice.
Smart Stat
Overawed - 15:50 Hereford
£18.78 - John Groucott's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
Recommended bets
Mr Jack - 14:20 Hereford
Grand Turina - 15:20 Hereford
Tinkers Hill Tommy - 15:50 Hereford
Here 28th Feb (2m3f Hcap Hrd)
Sunday 28 February, 2.20pm
Sunday 28 February, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shortcross Storm
|Mr Jack
|Torn And Frayed
|Potters Venture
|Hidden Commander
|Tossapenny
|Electron Bleu
|Karakoram
|Lifeisahighway
|Sastruga
Here 28th Feb (2m3f Hcap Chs)
Sunday 28 February, 3.20pm
Sunday 28 February, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Generous Day
|Grand Turina
|Mouseinthehouse
|Templier
|Ramonex
|Finnegans Garden
|Atlantic Storm
|Full Glass
|Le Coeur Net
|Sir Egbert
Here 28th Feb (3m1f Hcap Chs)
Sunday 28 February, 3.50pm
Sunday 28 February, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tinkers Hill Tommy
|Overawed
|First Figaro
|Still Believing
|Ice Cool Champs
|Young Turk