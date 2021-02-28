To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Sunday

Mack The Man
Timeform provide three bets from Hereford on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Hereford on Sunday...

"...a return to this trip could bring even more out of him..."

Timeform on Mr Jack

Mr Jack - 14:20 Hereford

Mr Jack is thriving and, given the style of his latest success in first-time cheekpieces at Plumpton last time, a return to this trip could bring even more out of him. The headgear is left off now, but he's fancied to land the hat-trick, despite the presence of Hidden Commander, who is a potential big improver now handicapping. Torn And Frayed also warrants consideration.

Grand Turina - 15:20 Hereford

Grand Turina was in with a serious chance of registering her first win since 2016/17 at Chepstow earlier this month, in a share of the lead and yet to be asked for maximum effort before departing at the last. She is now a 10-year-old, but is on an attractive mark, and is taken to make amends here to break her duck over the larger obstacles. Atlantic Storm is feared most after a break if able to put a couple of lesser efforts behind him, ahead of Templier.

Tinkers Hill Tommy - 15:50 Hereford

Tinkers Hill Tommy clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but made a satisfactory start for his new yard after 11 months off when second at Chepstow 23 days ago and, although the form probably isn't worth a great deal, he can be expected to build on that. He has been dropped 2 lb since, and is very interesting under conditions that will suit. First Figaro has slipped to a good mark and won fresh before, so he's second choice.


Smart Stat

Overawed - 15:50 Hereford

£18.78 - John Groucott's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Recommended bets

Mr Jack - 14:20 Hereford
Grand Turina - 15:20 Hereford
Tinkers Hill Tommy - 15:50 Hereford

