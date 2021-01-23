Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

Llandinabo Lad - 13:30 Haydock

Llandinabo Lad got off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt at Bangor in October, putting up a fairly useful effort to make a winning debut in the sphere, and he improved further to make it two from two over obstacles in a listed event over this course and distance the following month, producing a strong-staying performance to win by over four lengths. He lost his unbeaten record at Ascot last time, but ran a cracking race to finish second in Grade 2 company, just unable to concede weight all round. He is getting better with each run and may be up to defying a 5 lb penalty.

No. 1 Llandinabo Lad SBK 6/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 141

Farrants Way - 14:05 Haydock

Farrants Way made a winning start over timber when landing a Hereford maiden hurdle on his sole start of last season, value for slightly extra too given he didn't do much once in front, and, after nine months off, he shaped encouragingly at Sandown on his return last month, his lack of experience finding him out more than anything. He disappointed at Chepstow on his final start, but that race may have come too soon for him, particularly given he hasn't stood much racing for his age. He remains capable of better and is well worth another chance.

No. 5 Farrants Way (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 127

Nefyn Point - 16:20 Haydock

A winner at Sedgefield last winter, Nefyn Point proved himself at least as good as ever when runner-up at Carlisle in November, travelling well and making good progress before three out, challenging at the next before hanging left on the run-in, just no extra late on. He is an obvious player from the same mark, particularly with the Donald McCain yard among the winners of late.