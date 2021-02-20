Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

- Trainer: Evan Williams
Timeform identify the three best bets at Haydock on Saturday...
"...he remains a potentially very smart chaser to keep on the right side of."
Timeform on Sojourn
Bold Plan - 13:30 Haydock
Bold Plan made a promising start over fences under a considerate ride at Uttoxeter in October, a race that has since worked out well, and Evan Williams' charge became the latest to frank the form when lowering the colours of The Big Breakaway at Exeter last time, tracking his fellow promising rival the whole way before pouncing only very late. He remains open to further improvement and makes plenty of appeal on his handicap chase debut.
Sojourn make a winning return to action when routing the opposition at Carlise in November, taking his tally over fences to two wins from three starts, and he ran at least as well in defeat up 11 lb at Haydock last time, shaping well freshened up again after seven weeks off, though he perhaps wasn't seen to best effect under a less aggressive ride, unable to fully demonstrate his best assets, mainly his strong travelling and bold jumping. A revert to more positive tactics should show him to much better advantage here and he remains a potentially very smart chaser to keep on the right side of.
Look My Way returned to something like his best when chasing home the progressive Mint Condition in a Wetherby handicap on Boxing Day, his first two runs of the season clearly having put him right as he finishing well on top of the remainder. He arrives here fit from a spin in a jumpers' bumper at Newcastle earlier in the month and is certainly worth a crack at this three-mile trip, so he gets the vote in a competitive-looking affair.
Smart Stat
ON THE BLIND SIDE - 14:05 Haydock
33% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid season
Recommended bets
Bold Plan - 13:30 Haydock
Sojourn - 14:40 Haydock
Look My Way - 15:50 Haydock
