- Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland
- Jockey: William James Lee
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 78
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran on Wednesday
Timeform flag up three horses to back at Gowran on Wednesday.
"There could be even more to come from her and she remains on a good mark..."
Timeform on Mother Country
Mother Country showed improved form to get off the mark in a mile maiden at Naas in June and progressed again on handicap debut despite not being seen to best effect. She was travelling into the race nicely before meeting some trouble in-running approaching the straight. There could be even more to come from her and she remains on a good mark.
Court of Appeal - 15:35 Gowran
Court of Appeal has improved since joining this yard and defied big odds to open his account in a handicap over nine furlongs at Leopardstown last month and very much caught the eye at Navan four day ago. He left the distinct impression a 7 lb rise for his Leopardstown win won't be enough to stop him adding to that success in the near future, shuffled back to near last after meeting trouble in-running. This looks open but a big run is expected with the first-time cheekpieces he wore that day retained.
It is a little disconcerting that connections reach for blinkers so early with Rekero, but he shaped with promise on debut and seems sure to improve on that initial experience. He is out of a high-class mare and he stayed on without really posing a threat on debut at Cork in May, but he won't need to improve much on that form to open his account now.
Smart Stat
Rapidus - 13:35 Gowran
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 4 runnings
