- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Rob Hornby
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 6lbs
- OR: 73
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Goodwood on Friday
Timeform pick out three bets at Goodwood on Friday.
Rushmore appreciated the step up in trip to a mile and a half when getting off the mark over this course and distance last time. A 3 lb rise is not severe for that three-quarter-length success - he was in control when hanging inside the final furlong - and he could have a bit more to offer at this trip.
Flyin' Solo has progressed sharply this season and he posted an impressive success when upped to a mile and a half at York last time, readily asserting his superiority when asked for his effort. Flyin' Solo is a handicapper going places and a 9 lb rise in the weights should not stop him completing the hat-trick.
Marsabit was a fortunate winner here on his return, making the most of the runner-up hanging his chance away, but he produced a better effort when third in a stronger contest over course and distance last month. He is on the same mark here and ought to give another good account.
Smart Stat
Golden Force - 17:49 Goodwood
£122.21 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
Goodwood 18th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 June, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rushmore
|Set Point
|Saligo Bay
|Leopardo
Goodwood 18th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 June, 7.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flyin Solo
|Whitehaven
|Potenza
|Labeebb
|Strawberry Rock
|Sword Beach
|Fame N Fortune
|Sovereign Duke
Goodwood 18th Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 June, 8.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Coul Kat
|Marsabit
|Marks Bear
|Night Of Dreams
|Abrag
|General Lee
|Iconic Queen