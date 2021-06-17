To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Goodwood on Friday

Horse racing at Goodwood
There's an interesting card at Goodwood on Friday evening

Timeform pick out three bets at Goodwood on Friday.

Rushmore - 18:45 Goodwood

Rushmore appreciated the step up in trip to a mile and a half when getting off the mark over this course and distance last time. A 3 lb rise is not severe for that three-quarter-length success - he was in control when hanging inside the final furlong - and he could have a bit more to offer at this trip.

Flyin' Solo - 19:20 Goodwood

Flyin' Solo has progressed sharply this season and he posted an impressive success when upped to a mile and a half at York last time, readily asserting his superiority when asked for his effort. Flyin' Solo is a handicapper going places and a 9 lb rise in the weights should not stop him completing the hat-trick.

Marsabit - 20:55 Goodwood

Marsabit was a fortunate winner here on his return, making the most of the runner-up hanging his chance away, but he produced a better effort when third in a stronger contest over course and distance last month. He is on the same mark here and ought to give another good account.


Smart Stat

Golden Force - 17:49 Goodwood
£122.21 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Back Rushmore @ 2.26/5 in the 18:45 at Goodwood
Back Flyin' Solo @ 2.01/1 in the 19:20 at Goodwood
Back Marsabit @ 4.03/1 in the 19:52 at Goodwood

