Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Goodwood on Friday

Rushmore - 18:45 Goodwood

Rushmore appreciated the step up in trip to a mile and a half when getting off the mark over this course and distance last time. A 3 lb rise is not severe for that three-quarter-length success - he was in control when hanging inside the final furlong - and he could have a bit more to offer at this trip.

No. 4 (4) Rushmore SBK 6/5 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 73

Flyin' Solo - 19:20 Goodwood

Flyin' Solo has progressed sharply this season and he posted an impressive success when upped to a mile and a half at York last time, readily asserting his superiority when asked for his effort. Flyin' Solo is a handicapper going places and a 9 lb rise in the weights should not stop him completing the hat-trick.

No. 2 (1) Flyin' Solo SBK 1/1 EXC 2.2 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Marsabit - 20:55 Goodwood

Marsabit was a fortunate winner here on his return, making the most of the runner-up hanging his chance away, but he produced a better effort when third in a stronger contest over course and distance last month. He is on the same mark here and ought to give another good account.