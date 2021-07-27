To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Wednesday

Racing at Galway
The Galway Festival continues on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Galway Festival on Wednesday...

"...took a step back in the right direction when fourth on his latest outing at Kilbeggan..."

Timeform on Jan Maat

Annie G - 17:10 Galway

Annie G had any amount in hand when getting off the mark over hurdles at Listowel last time, quickening clear from before two out to land the spoils by 23 lengths in impressive fashion. That was a fairly useful performance and she sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings as she takes on the boys for the first time in this listed novice event. She remains open to more improvement, too, so this looks a good opportunity for her to double her career tally on the way to bigger and better things.

Lasparas - 17:45 Galway

Lasparas was strong in the betting and duly looked a bright prospect when making a successful debut under Rules in a Tramore bumper eight weeks ago, making all to win by two and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. A point winner eight months earlier, he should take well to jumping and must be considered a leading contender in a race where those with previous experience over hurdles set just a fairly useful standard. It's also worth pointing out that trainer Willie Mullins has won all three renewals of this maiden hurdle since 2018.

Jan Maat - 19:15 Galway

Henry de Bromhead saddles no fewer than seven runners as he seeks his third success in this race since 2015. The most interesting of them is possibly Jan Maat, who took a step back in the right direction when fourth on his latest outing at Kilbeggan. He has dropped to a very lenient mark judged on the pick of his form and will be suited by the drop back in trip here, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour. The booking of Hugh Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, also gives cause for encouragement.


Smart Stat

CALL ME DOLLY - 16:35 Galway
£16.10 - Gavin Cromwell's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Recommended bets

Back Annie G @ 3.7511/4 in the 17:10 at Galway
Back Lasparas @ 2.8815/8 in the 17:45 at Galway
Back Jan Maat @ 17.016/1 in the 19:15 at Galway

