Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Wednesday

Annie G - 17:10 Galway

Annie G had any amount in hand when getting off the mark over hurdles at Listowel last time, quickening clear from before two out to land the spoils by 23 lengths in impressive fashion. That was a fairly useful performance and she sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings as she takes on the boys for the first time in this listed novice event. She remains open to more improvement, too, so this looks a good opportunity for her to double her career tally on the way to bigger and better things.

No. 7 Annie G (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Lasparas - 17:45 Galway

Lasparas was strong in the betting and duly looked a bright prospect when making a successful debut under Rules in a Tramore bumper eight weeks ago, making all to win by two and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. A point winner eight months earlier, he should take well to jumping and must be considered a leading contender in a race where those with previous experience over hurdles set just a fairly useful standard. It's also worth pointing out that trainer Willie Mullins has won all three renewals of this maiden hurdle since 2018.

No. 8 Lasparas (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.45 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Jan Maat - 19:15 Galway

Henry de Bromhead saddles no fewer than seven runners as he seeks his third success in this race since 2015. The most interesting of them is possibly Jan Maat, who took a step back in the right direction when fourth on his latest outing at Kilbeggan. He has dropped to a very lenient mark judged on the pick of his form and will be suited by the drop back in trip here, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour. The booking of Hugh Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, also gives cause for encouragement.