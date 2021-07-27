- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Galway Festival on Wednesday...
"...took a step back in the right direction when fourth on his latest outing at Kilbeggan..."
Timeform on Jan Maat
Annie G had any amount in hand when getting off the mark over hurdles at Listowel last time, quickening clear from before two out to land the spoils by 23 lengths in impressive fashion. That was a fairly useful performance and she sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings as she takes on the boys for the first time in this listed novice event. She remains open to more improvement, too, so this looks a good opportunity for her to double her career tally on the way to bigger and better things.
Lasparas was strong in the betting and duly looked a bright prospect when making a successful debut under Rules in a Tramore bumper eight weeks ago, making all to win by two and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. A point winner eight months earlier, he should take well to jumping and must be considered a leading contender in a race where those with previous experience over hurdles set just a fairly useful standard. It's also worth pointing out that trainer Willie Mullins has won all three renewals of this maiden hurdle since 2018.
Henry de Bromhead saddles no fewer than seven runners as he seeks his third success in this race since 2015. The most interesting of them is possibly Jan Maat, who took a step back in the right direction when fourth on his latest outing at Kilbeggan. He has dropped to a very lenient mark judged on the pick of his form and will be suited by the drop back in trip here, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour. The booking of Hugh Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, also gives cause for encouragement.
Smart Stat
CALL ME DOLLY - 16:35 Galway
£16.10 - Gavin Cromwell's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)
Recommended bets
Galway 28th Jul (2m Listed Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 July, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Annie G
|Dark Voyager
|Persia
|Off Your Rocco
|Suprise Package
|Wouldnt You Agree
|Ferdia
Galway 28th Jul (2m5f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 July, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Desir Du Large
|Lasparas
|Rayapour
|True Faith
|Courting Flow
|Chicago Time
|Digby
|Rebel Rose
|Lonesome Boatman
|Champagne Monarch
|Bilboa River
|Metersandmasks
|Cream Sparkles
|Sweet Scotch
|Desert Maid
|Dream Believe
|Sevvy Christiano
|Return Fire
|Flora Brown
|Mr Frontier
|Howishedizzy
|Captain Cal
|Lucy Van Pelt
Galway 28th Jul (2m2f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 July, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Raya Time
|Tiger Voice
|Abbey Magic
|Exit Poll
|Star Max
|Winter Escape
|Andalusa
|Jan Maat
|Ingleby Mackenzie
|Due Reward
|Bridge Native
|Zarkareva
|Charlie Stout
|Valdieu
|Scheu Time
|Great Khan
|Yaha Fizz
|Dollar Value
|Rewritetherules
|Benefit Run
|Grange Walk
|Wolfofallstreets