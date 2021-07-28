Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Thursday

Carrarea - 16:35 Galway

Carrarea landed a gamble when winning a bumper at Punchestown in May and proved himself a smart prospect when following up under a penalty at Roscommon six weeks later. He failed to land the odds on hurdling debut when finding the reopposing Ilmig too strong at Cork earlier this month, but it still has to go down as a promising effort, beating the rest comfortably. Confidently expected to reverse the form now, he looks the one to beat here.

No. 4 Carrarea (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Gin On Lime - 17:45 Galway

This looks a race to keep an eye on with several unexposed sorts on show, but Gin On Lime looks the one to beat having return a much improved performer. She failed to win in two starts over fences last season, but has won all three outings since May and, judged by her latest victory at Limerick earlier this month, she is well up to making her mark at this level. This looks the ideal next step for her and the four-timer beckons.

No. 5 Gin On Lime (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Winner Takes Itall - 18:15 Galway

A cracking renewal of this handicap in which Winner Takes Itall is fancied to follow up his emphatic Bellewstown hurdles victory earlier in the month given he looked right back to being the useful Flat performer of 2020 there. He will take home a €20,000 bonus if able to follow up in this race and, given connections, this has likely been the plan for a while.