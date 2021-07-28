- Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Galway Festival on Thursday...
"...given connections, this has likely been the plan for a while..."
Timeform on Winner Takes Itall
Carrarea landed a gamble when winning a bumper at Punchestown in May and proved himself a smart prospect when following up under a penalty at Roscommon six weeks later. He failed to land the odds on hurdling debut when finding the reopposing Ilmig too strong at Cork earlier this month, but it still has to go down as a promising effort, beating the rest comfortably. Confidently expected to reverse the form now, he looks the one to beat here.
This looks a race to keep an eye on with several unexposed sorts on show, but Gin On Lime looks the one to beat having return a much improved performer. She failed to win in two starts over fences last season, but has won all three outings since May and, judged by her latest victory at Limerick earlier this month, she is well up to making her mark at this level. This looks the ideal next step for her and the four-timer beckons.
Winner Takes Itall - 18:15 Galway
A cracking renewal of this handicap in which Winner Takes Itall is fancied to follow up his emphatic Bellewstown hurdles victory earlier in the month given he looked right back to being the useful Flat performer of 2020 there. He will take home a €20,000 bonus if able to follow up in this race and, given connections, this has likely been the plan for a while.
Smart Stat
Carrarea - 16:35 Galway
22% - Emmet Mullins's strike rate in summer (saddles *CREATIVE DANCER and CARRAREA*)
Recommended bets
Galway 29th Jul (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 29 July, 4.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tax For Max
|Farout
|Carrarea
|Zanavi
|Ilmig
|Loved Out
|Hanoi Jane
|The Gradual Slope
|Sefton Warrior
|Odd Venture
|Figurehead
|Creative Dancer
Galway 29th Jul (2m2f Nov Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 29 July, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bold Enough
|Gin On Lime
|Druids Altar
|Robinnia
|Fan De Blues
|Antey
|Jungle Junction
|The Very Man
Galway 29th Jul (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 29 July, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cape Gentleman
|Magic Tricks
|Belfast Banter
|Jesse Evans
|Milkwood
|Saldier
|Winner Takes Itall
|Call Me Lyreen
|Ciel De Neige
|Eclair De Beaufeu
|Annexation
|Sole Pretender
|Burning Victory
|Skyace
|Zoffanien
|Thosedaysaregone
|Tudor City
|Embittered
|Hannon
|Hearts Are Trumps