Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Thursday

Galway
The Galway Festival continues on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Galway Festival on Thursday...

"...given connections, this has likely been the plan for a while..."

Timeform on Winner Takes Itall

Carrarea - 16:35 Galway

Carrarea landed a gamble when winning a bumper at Punchestown in May and proved himself a smart prospect when following up under a penalty at Roscommon six weeks later. He failed to land the odds on hurdling debut when finding the reopposing Ilmig too strong at Cork earlier this month, but it still has to go down as a promising effort, beating the rest comfortably. Confidently expected to reverse the form now, he looks the one to beat here.

Gin On Lime - 17:45 Galway

This looks a race to keep an eye on with several unexposed sorts on show, but Gin On Lime looks the one to beat having return a much improved performer. She failed to win in two starts over fences last season, but has won all three outings since May and, judged by her latest victory at Limerick earlier this month, she is well up to making her mark at this level. This looks the ideal next step for her and the four-timer beckons.

Winner Takes Itall - 18:15 Galway

A cracking renewal of this handicap in which Winner Takes Itall is fancied to follow up his emphatic Bellewstown hurdles victory earlier in the month given he looked right back to being the useful Flat performer of 2020 there. He will take home a €20,000 bonus if able to follow up in this race and, given connections, this has likely been the plan for a while.

Smart Stat

Carrarea - 16:35 Galway

22% - Emmet Mullins's strike rate in summer (saddles *CREATIVE DANCER and CARRAREA*)

Recommended bets

Back Carrarea @ 4.57/2 in the 16:35 at Galway
Back Gin On Lime @ 3.7511/4 in the 17:45 at Galway
Back Winner Takes Itall @ 7.06/1 in the 18:15 at Galway

Galway 29th Jul (2m Nov Hrd)

Thursday 29 July, 4.35pm

Tax For Max
Farout
Carrarea
Zanavi
Ilmig
Loved Out
Hanoi Jane
The Gradual Slope
Sefton Warrior
Odd Venture
Figurehead
Creative Dancer
Galway 29th Jul (2m2f Nov Chs)

Thursday 29 July, 5.45pm

Bold Enough
Gin On Lime
Druids Altar
Robinnia
Fan De Blues
Antey
Jungle Junction
The Very Man
Galway 29th Jul (2m Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 29 July, 6.15pm

Cape Gentleman
Magic Tricks
Belfast Banter
Jesse Evans
Milkwood
Saldier
Winner Takes Itall
Call Me Lyreen
Ciel De Neige
Eclair De Beaufeu
Annexation
Sole Pretender
Burning Victory
Skyace
Zoffanien
Thosedaysaregone
Tudor City
Embittered
Hannon
Hearts Are Trumps
