To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Galway on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Galway on Sunday...

"...shaped well on his debut under Rules, finding only the exciting Bob Olinger too good in a Gowran bumper..."

Timeform on Coqolino

Tucanae - 12:40 Galway

Tucanae ran to a fair level on just her second start over hurdles at Punchestown in February, proving no match for the winner but keeping on well to pull clear of the rest. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further progress on the cards, she looks a good bet to open her account over obstacles at the third attempt. Carrigeen Lotus and What Next are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

Minella Melody - 15:00 Galway

Minella Melody won her first three starts over hurdles in 2019/20, including the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novices' Hurdle at Fairyhouse in January. Admittedly, she was below form when last seen at the Cheltenham Festival, but that shouldn't detract from the promising start she has made to her career over hurdles, with the pick of her efforts identifying her as the one to beat on these terms for the in-form Henry de Bromhead yard (67% of horses running to form). Grand Roi, who makes his debut for Gordon Elliott (won both hurdling starts for Nicky Henderson), and Beacon Edge head the list of dangers.

Coqolino - 15:35 Galway

Coqolino shaped well on his debut under Rules, finding only the exciting Bob Olinger too good in a Gowran bumper. He travelled smoothly through the race and certainly showed enough to suggest he is up to winning races for his powerful connections, especially now making the switch to hurdling (winning pointer). Lieutenant Command also offered plenty to work on in bumpers and is another hurdling newcomer to consider, while Hammersmith sets the standard amongst those with previous experience in this sphere.


Smart Stat

GRANGEE - 16:45 Galway
25% - Willie Mullins' strike rate at Galway since the start of the 2015/16 season
31% - Willie Mullins' strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Recommended bets

Tucanae - 12:40 Galway
Minella Melody - 15:00 Galway
Coqolino - 15:35 Galway

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Gal 25th Oct (2m Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tucanae
Carrigeen Lotus
Dreamingandhoping
What Next
Shes Some Doll
Deramore Park
Suil Alainn
Inaghs Gift
Miss Arccol
Deyforgotme
Shoebox
Loyal Lioness
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gal 25th Oct (2m4f Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beacon Edge
Minella Melody
Grand Roi
Happy Jacky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gal 25th Oct (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lieutenant Command
Coqolino
Hammersmith
Foxhole
Thebellsofshandon
Falco Du Sauzay
Champagne Vacation
Carheenlea Blues
Silk King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles