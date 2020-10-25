Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday

Tucanae - 12:40 Galway

Tucanae ran to a fair level on just her second start over hurdles at Punchestown in February, proving no match for the winner but keeping on well to pull clear of the rest. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further progress on the cards, she looks a good bet to open her account over obstacles at the third attempt. Carrigeen Lotus and What Next are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

No. 11 Tucanae (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Minella Melody - 15:00 Galway

Minella Melody won her first three starts over hurdles in 2019/20, including the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novices' Hurdle at Fairyhouse in January. Admittedly, she was below form when last seen at the Cheltenham Festival, but that shouldn't detract from the promising start she has made to her career over hurdles, with the pick of her efforts identifying her as the one to beat on these terms for the in-form Henry de Bromhead yard (67% of horses running to form). Grand Roi, who makes his debut for Gordon Elliott (won both hurdling starts for Nicky Henderson), and Beacon Edge head the list of dangers.

No. 3 Minella Melody (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Coqolino - 15:35 Galway

Coqolino shaped well on his debut under Rules, finding only the exciting Bob Olinger too good in a Gowran bumper. He travelled smoothly through the race and certainly showed enough to suggest he is up to winning races for his powerful connections, especially now making the switch to hurdling (winning pointer). Lieutenant Command also offered plenty to work on in bumpers and is another hurdling newcomer to consider, while Hammersmith sets the standard amongst those with previous experience in this sphere.