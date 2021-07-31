To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday

Racing at Galway
It's the final day of the Galway Festival on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Galway on Sunday.

Cyclamen - 14:15 Galway

Cyclamen shaped as if in need of the run on debut at Limerick and she duly built on that when finishing runner-up at Bellewstown, doing little wrong but just unlucky to bump into an exciting prospect. That represents the best form on offer and, entitled to step forward again, she looks the one to beat.

Micro Manage - 16:20 Galway

It was disappointing that Micro Manage failed to win either of his starts over hurdles but his Flat form is the best on offer and this looks like a good opportunity. Micro Manage was third on his reappearance last season in the Irish St Leger Trial, highlighting his talent and his effectiveness when fresh, so it is not a concern that he is returning from a break.

Acqua di Gioia - 17:20 Galway

Acqua di Gioia hails from a good family - her Group 2-winning dam is a half-sister to Free Eagle - and it would be little surprise were she to prove much better than this opening mark of 73. She hinted at promise when not beaten far in fourth at Limerick on her second start and she remains unexposed and capable of better.

Smart Stat

Fine Lace - 15:50 Galway
3 - Dermot Weld's number of winners in the past seven runnings

Recommended bets

Back Cyclamen @ 4.03/1 in the 14:15 at Galway
Back Micro Manage @ 2.01/1 in the 16:20 at Galway
Back Acqua di Gioia @ 8.07/1 in the 17:20 at Galway

Bet slip

Close

