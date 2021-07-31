- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Galway on Sunday.
Cyclamen shaped as if in need of the run on debut at Limerick and she duly built on that when finishing runner-up at Bellewstown, doing little wrong but just unlucky to bump into an exciting prospect. That represents the best form on offer and, entitled to step forward again, she looks the one to beat.
It was disappointing that Micro Manage failed to win either of his starts over hurdles but his Flat form is the best on offer and this looks like a good opportunity. Micro Manage was third on his reappearance last season in the Irish St Leger Trial, highlighting his talent and his effectiveness when fresh, so it is not a concern that he is returning from a break.
Acqua di Gioia hails from a good family - her Group 2-winning dam is a half-sister to Free Eagle - and it would be little surprise were she to prove much better than this opening mark of 73. She hinted at promise when not beaten far in fourth at Limerick on her second start and she remains unexposed and capable of better.
Smart Stat
Fine Lace - 15:50 Galway
3 - Dermot Weld's number of winners in the past seven runnings
Recommended bets
Galway 1st Aug (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 1 August, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Eurocrat
|Mount Fairweather
|Cyclamen
|Karakoul
|Sunset Shiraz
|Pride Of Derry
|Malayan
|Strike Eagle
|Recyclable
|Little Queenie
|Inchiquin Star
|Wayne R Walker
Galway 1st Aug (1m6f Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 1 August, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Micro Manage
|Mythical
|Arthurian Fame
|Monas Melody
|My Mate Mozzie
|Benkei
|No Memory
|Antigua Son
Galway 1st Aug (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 1 August, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|No Thanks
|Franno
|Acqua Di Gioia
|Varna Gold
|Social Distance
|Karakhan
|Fallen Forest
|Bell Ex One
|Lord Erskine
|Flindt
|Final Orders
|Rock Chica
|Melburnian
|Firstman
|Room To Roam
|Artistic Work
|Stellify
|Millford Sound
|Greenpanda
|Loudest Whisper
|Grey Serge