Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday

Cyclamen - 14:15 Galway

Cyclamen shaped as if in need of the run on debut at Limerick and she duly built on that when finishing runner-up at Bellewstown, doing little wrong but just unlucky to bump into an exciting prospect. That represents the best form on offer and, entitled to step forward again, she looks the one to beat.

No. 7 (2) Cyclamen (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Micro Manage - 16:20 Galway

It was disappointing that Micro Manage failed to win either of his starts over hurdles but his Flat form is the best on offer and this looks like a good opportunity. Micro Manage was third on his reappearance last season in the Irish St Leger Trial, highlighting his talent and his effectiveness when fresh, so it is not a concern that he is returning from a break.

No. 3 (8) Micro Manage (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Acqua di Gioia - 17:20 Galway

Acqua di Gioia hails from a good family - her Group 2-winning dam is a half-sister to Free Eagle - and it would be little surprise were she to prove much better than this opening mark of 73. She hinted at promise when not beaten far in fourth at Limerick on her second start and she remains unexposed and capable of better.