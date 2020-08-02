To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday

Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott
Gordon Elliott has a good chance with Bigbadandbeautiful
Timeform identify three horses worth backing at Galway on Sunday...

"...produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up off a 10 lb higher mark here on Tuesday..."

Timeform on Njord

Fourhometwo - 15:15 Galway

Fourhometwo did well to get so close to the long odds-on favourite at Gowran Park last month, producing a promising effort on debut. That is the best piece of form on offer in this field and he is clearly entitled to improve with the benefit of that experience under his belt. Trainer Johnny Murtagh has his string in top form and Fourhometwo is very much the one to beat.

Njord - 16:20 Galway

Njord showed a fine turn of foot to win a big-field handicap at the Curragh in June and he then produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up off a 10 lb higher mark here on Tuesday. He was only collared on the line having pulled three and a half lengths clear of the third, and he is due to race off a 6 lb higher mark in future, so is well treated here. Njord has a good record at Galway - his form figures here read 4312 - and the drop to seven furlongs is unlikely to be an issue given his strong-travelling style, so he has plenty in his favour.

Bigbadandbeautiful - 17:20 Galway

Bigbadandbeautiful was successful three times in bumpers last season, twice at listed level, and she made a successful Flat debut at Roscommon in June. She had to work harder than anticipated to justify favouritism, but a mile and a quarter around Roscommon probably didn't provide a stiff enough test for Gordon Elliott's six-year-old, who was well on top at the finish after her stamina kicked in. She has more to offer in this sphere and should relish the much longer trip here.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Gal 2nd Aug (7f Mdn)

Sunday 2 August, 3.15pm

Fourhometwo
Dame Dandy
Louisville
The Last Knight
Burgoo Alley
Get Noticed
In The Attic
Wonder Spirit
Shake The Heart
Speedy Pix
Styledome
Gal 2nd Aug (7f Hcap)

Sunday 2 August, 4.20pm

Njord
Katiymann
Mr Wendell
Current Option
Flaming Moon
Laugh A Minute
On A Session
Jassaar
Cyrus Dallin
Big Baby Bull
Laughifuwant
Quizical
Lord Rapscallion
Magnetic North
Breaking Story
Spanish Tenor
Gal 2nd Aug (1m6f Stks)

Sunday 2 August, 5.20pm

Buildmeupbuttercup
Bigbadandbeautiful
Camphor
Tandem
Powerful Ted
