Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Sunday

Fourhometwo - 15:15 Galway

Fourhometwo did well to get so close to the long odds-on favourite at Gowran Park last month, producing a promising effort on debut. That is the best piece of form on offer in this field and he is clearly entitled to improve with the benefit of that experience under his belt. Trainer Johnny Murtagh has his string in top form and Fourhometwo is very much the one to beat.

Njord - 16:20 Galway

Njord showed a fine turn of foot to win a big-field handicap at the Curragh in June and he then produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up off a 10 lb higher mark here on Tuesday. He was only collared on the line having pulled three and a half lengths clear of the third, and he is due to race off a 6 lb higher mark in future, so is well treated here. Njord has a good record at Galway - his form figures here read 4312 - and the drop to seven furlongs is unlikely to be an issue given his strong-travelling style, so he has plenty in his favour.

Bigbadandbeautiful - 17:20 Galway

Bigbadandbeautiful was successful three times in bumpers last season, twice at listed level, and she made a successful Flat debut at Roscommon in June. She had to work harder than anticipated to justify favouritism, but a mile and a quarter around Roscommon probably didn't provide a stiff enough test for Gordon Elliott's six-year-old, who was well on top at the finish after her stamina kicked in. She has more to offer in this sphere and should relish the much longer trip here.