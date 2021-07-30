Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Saturday

Sherkin Island - 13:25 Galway

Sherkin Island shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut at the Curragh in May, impressing with how well she travelled. The two who beat her have since franked the form and Sherkin Island is entitled to take a step forward with that experience under her belt. The drop to this extended mile (from a mile and a quarter) shouldn't be an issue given how well she travelled at the Curragh.

No. 18 (2) Sherkin Island (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Bolivar - 16:20 Galway

Bolivar quickly made up into a useful performer last season, winning a maiden by a wide margin at Roscommon before landing a conditions event at Killarney. He also twice ran well in defeat, chasing home Order of Australia in a conditions race at Dundalk before finishing runner-up in a listed race at Naas. He shaped as if needing the run when sixth in listed company on his return at the Curragh last month, but he should have come on for that outing and might prove a class apart from these rivals on his handicap debut.

No. 1 (12) Bolivar (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 10 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 104

Crassus - 16:50 Galway

Crassus disappointed over hurdles at Fairyhouse in April and on his return at Bellewstown in July, but he put those efforts behind him when runner-up in the Ladies Derby back on the Flat at the Curragh. That was the third time in a row on the Flat that Crassus has finished runner-up and he is starting to develop a solid profile in this sphere. He has only gone up 2 lb, so remains fairly treated, and the reapplication of blinkers could eke out a bit more improvement.