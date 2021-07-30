- Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland
- Jockey: C. T. Keane
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Saturday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Galway on Saturday.
Sherkin Island shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut at the Curragh in May, impressing with how well she travelled. The two who beat her have since franked the form and Sherkin Island is entitled to take a step forward with that experience under her belt. The drop to this extended mile (from a mile and a quarter) shouldn't be an issue given how well she travelled at the Curragh.
Bolivar quickly made up into a useful performer last season, winning a maiden by a wide margin at Roscommon before landing a conditions event at Killarney. He also twice ran well in defeat, chasing home Order of Australia in a conditions race at Dundalk before finishing runner-up in a listed race at Naas. He shaped as if needing the run when sixth in listed company on his return at the Curragh last month, but he should have come on for that outing and might prove a class apart from these rivals on his handicap debut.
Crassus disappointed over hurdles at Fairyhouse in April and on his return at Bellewstown in July, but he put those efforts behind him when runner-up in the Ladies Derby back on the Flat at the Curragh. That was the third time in a row on the Flat that Crassus has finished runner-up and he is starting to develop a solid profile in this sphere. He has only gone up 2 lb, so remains fairly treated, and the reapplication of blinkers could eke out a bit more improvement.
Smart Stat
Stone Age - 12:50 Galway
7 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Galway 31st Jul (1m Mdn)
Saturday 31 July, 1.25pm
Saturday 31 July, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arctician
|Handel
|Sherkin Island
|Champion Green
|Kojin
|Up The Tempo
|Muckross
|Intend
|Chambery Prince
|Chazzesmee
|Anthem
|Fascinating Secret
|No Hassle
|Hooklinesinker
|Jimmy Mcgill
|Mark Paul
|Rock On Pedro
|Petrol Head
|Knight Of Malta
|Ahaziah
|Carirose
Galway 31st Jul (1m4f Hcap)
Saturday 31 July, 4.20pm
Saturday 31 July, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|No Say Ever
|Bolivar
|Camorra
|Iowa
|Baby Zeus
|In From The Cold
|Protagonist
|Gee Rex
|Longbourn
|Sweet Celebration
|Crowns Major
|Sea Trout Reach
|Sionnach Eile
|Morph Speed
|Starlight Dream
|Pineapple Express
|One Cool Poet
|In Favour
Galway 31st Jul (1m4f Hcap)
Saturday 31 July, 4.50pm
Saturday 31 July, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crassus
|Well Go Again
|Abstract
|Social Distance
|Siofra
|While Youre Up
|Bynx
|Kingslayer
|Anycity
|Alvaro
|Dammit
|Magnetic North
|Dazzling Darren
|Hurricane Alex
|Pak Army
|Artistic Work
|Capel At Dawn
|Katzoff
|Maunganui
|King And Queen
|Indignation