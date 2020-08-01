To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Saturday 1 August

Irish racing
The Galway Festival continues on Saturday
Timeform identify three bets at Galway on Saturday...

"...he is a confident selection..."

Timeform on Zozimus

The Rain King - 15:10 Galway

The Rain King wasn't seen to best effect in a cracking Curragh maiden at the end of June, which has worked out well, with three next-time-out winners coming out of it, and he remains with plenty of potential moving forward. He can open his account now at the chief expense of Castel Gandolfo and Dermot Weld's Eshtiya.

Zozimus - 16:45 Galway

The return to seven furlongs should help Zozimus who can strike at the third time of asking. The level of his form is better than all of his rivals here, and with further improvement forthcoming, he is a confident selection. Iron Sheriff is selected to turn around Bellewstown form with No Patience and can provide the main threat to Donnacha O'Brien's charge.

Dark Voyager - 17:45 Galway

Dark Voyager ran his best race yet and lost little caste in defeat behind a gambled on Joseph O'Brien runner five days ago. Nicely on top of the remainder that day, he's fancied to prove a tough nut to crack with a repeat here. Course and distance winner Grace To Grace will have no problem with forecast soft conditions and makes appeal at likely longer odds. Call Me Dolly and Allora Yates complete the shortlist.

Recommended bets

The Rain King - 15:10 Galway
Zozimus - 16:45 Galway
Dark Voyager - 17:45 Galway

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Gal 1st Aug (1m Mdn)

Saturday 1 August, 3.10pm

Gal 1st Aug (7f Mdn)

Saturday 1 August, 4.45pm

Gal 1st Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Saturday 1 August, 5.45pm

TF Tips,

