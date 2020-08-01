Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Saturday 1 August

The Rain King - 15:10 Galway

The Rain King wasn't seen to best effect in a cracking Curragh maiden at the end of June, which has worked out well, with three next-time-out winners coming out of it, and he remains with plenty of potential moving forward. He can open his account now at the chief expense of Castel Gandolfo and Dermot Weld's Eshtiya.

Zozimus - 16:45 Galway

The return to seven furlongs should help Zozimus who can strike at the third time of asking. The level of his form is better than all of his rivals here, and with further improvement forthcoming, he is a confident selection. Iron Sheriff is selected to turn around Bellewstown form with No Patience and can provide the main threat to Donnacha O'Brien's charge.

Dark Voyager - 17:45 Galway

Dark Voyager ran his best race yet and lost little caste in defeat behind a gambled on Joseph O'Brien runner five days ago. Nicely on top of the remainder that day, he's fancied to prove a tough nut to crack with a repeat here. Course and distance winner Grace To Grace will have no problem with forecast soft conditions and makes appeal at likely longer odds. Call Me Dolly and Allora Yates complete the shortlist.