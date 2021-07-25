To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday

Galway racecourse
The Galway Festival starts on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets on the opening day of the Galway Festival on Monday.

"...he should have more to offer..."

Timeform on National Ballet

Anchorage - 16:10 Galway

Anchorage, a colt by Galileo out of a half-sister to Group 1-winning mare Vadawina, made a promising start to his career when third at Naas three weeks ago. He showed his inexperience and shaped like he would benefit from the run at Naas, doing his best work at the finish. That form is among the best on offer and he looks sure to improve, so he should take plenty of beating.

Mr Coldstone - 17:45 Galway

Mr Coldstone has flattered to deceive over hurdles of late but he is attractively weighted on his Flat handicap debut. It is also his first start on the Flat for Willie Mullins, so it would be no surprise were he to take advantage of a lenient-looking mark.

National Ballet - 18:45 Galway

National Ballet is a well-bred, progressive type and can defy a 12 lb hike in the weights. He impressed with how strongly he stuck to his task when making a successful handicap debut at Limerick, finding plenty for pressure having coming off the bridle before most. His strength at the finish of that mile-and-a-half handicap suggests this stiff, uphill finish will be in his favour, and he should have more to offer.

Smart Stat

Beret Rouge - 19:15 Galway
6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Anchorage @ 2.01/1 in the 16:10 at Galway
Back Mr Coldstone @ 3.55/2 in the 17:45 at Galway
Back National Ballet @ 3.55/2 in the 18:45 at Galway

