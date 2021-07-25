Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday

Anchorage - 16:10 Galway

Anchorage, a colt by Galileo out of a half-sister to Group 1-winning mare Vadawina, made a promising start to his career when third at Naas three weeks ago. He showed his inexperience and shaped like he would benefit from the run at Naas, doing his best work at the finish. That form is among the best on offer and he looks sure to improve, so he should take plenty of beating.

No. 2 (6) Anchorage (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Mr Coldstone - 17:45 Galway

Mr Coldstone has flattered to deceive over hurdles of late but he is attractively weighted on his Flat handicap debut. It is also his first start on the Flat for Willie Mullins, so it would be no surprise were he to take advantage of a lenient-looking mark.

No. 14 (3) Mr Coldstone (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

National Ballet - 18:45 Galway

National Ballet is a well-bred, progressive type and can defy a 12 lb hike in the weights. He impressed with how strongly he stuck to his task when making a successful handicap debut at Limerick, finding plenty for pressure having coming off the bridle before most. His strength at the finish of that mile-and-a-half handicap suggests this stiff, uphill finish will be in his favour, and he should have more to offer.