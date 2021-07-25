- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday
Timeform identify the three best bets on the opening day of the Galway Festival on Monday.
"...he should have more to offer..."
Timeform on National Ballet
Anchorage, a colt by Galileo out of a half-sister to Group 1-winning mare Vadawina, made a promising start to his career when third at Naas three weeks ago. He showed his inexperience and shaped like he would benefit from the run at Naas, doing his best work at the finish. That form is among the best on offer and he looks sure to improve, so he should take plenty of beating.
Mr Coldstone has flattered to deceive over hurdles of late but he is attractively weighted on his Flat handicap debut. It is also his first start on the Flat for Willie Mullins, so it would be no surprise were he to take advantage of a lenient-looking mark.
National Ballet - 18:45 Galway
National Ballet is a well-bred, progressive type and can defy a 12 lb hike in the weights. He impressed with how strongly he stuck to his task when making a successful handicap debut at Limerick, finding plenty for pressure having coming off the bridle before most. His strength at the finish of that mile-and-a-half handicap suggests this stiff, uphill finish will be in his favour, and he should have more to offer.
Smart Stat
Beret Rouge - 19:15 Galway
6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Galway 26th Jul (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 26 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Anchorage
|I Am Magic
|Duke De Sessa
|Mctigue
|Adonis
|Global Energy
|The Smull
|Brown Eagle
|Seeingisbelieving
Galway 26th Jul (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 July, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|No Thanks
|Merroir
|Powersbomb
|Mr Coldstone
|Time And Money
|Maricruz
|Alabaster
|Blue Shadow
|Blowing Dixie
|Scott Lang
|Mandarin
|La Hacienda
|Bolbec
|Shamad
|Nibiru
|Politicise
|Happy Company
|Pretty Little Liar
|Ally Cay
Galway 26th Jul (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 July, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ever A Dream
|National Ballet
|Razdan
|Port Sunlight
|Earl Of Tyrone
|Citronnade
|Optimistic Belief
|Prince Of Verona
|Powerful Kieran
|Catena Zapata
|Bell Ex One
|Khezaana
|Druk
|Bynx