Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Friday

Good World - 16:30 Galway

Good World has taken his form to another level on his last couple of starts, getting off the mark at Wexford in May before running at least as well in defeat when second at Punchestown later that month. He was beaten just a short head on the last occasion and split a pair of horses who both won next-time-out, suggesting it's form to view positively. Good World may yet have more to offer after only five starts, too, so a further 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from regaining the winning thread.

No. 17 Good World (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Eoin Griffin, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. McNamara

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 102

Busselton - 18:05 Galway

Busselton achieved a fairly useful level of form in five starts over hurdles, producing his best effort when third in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown in February. That form reads well in the context of this race and he has a physique (sturdy, lengthy gelding) which suggests he'll take well to chasing. He also receives a healthy weight allowance from the older horses in opposition here, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make a winning start to life over fences.

No. 11 Busselton (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Popong - 19:10 Galway

Popong was below her best when beaten nearly 20 lengths into third at Tipperary last time, but she is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for eight weeks under her belt. It's worth remembering how well she ran at the Punchestown Festival back in May, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner despite being denied a clear run at a crucial stage of the race. She is now only 1 lb higher in the weights and could be worth another chance with Hugh Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, taking over in the saddle.