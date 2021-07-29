- Trainer: Eoin Griffin, Ireland
- Jockey: C. P. McNamara
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: 102
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Friday
Timeform provide the three best bets at the Galway Festival on Friday...
"It's worth remembering how well she ran at the Punchestown Festival back in May..."
Timeform on Popong
Good World has taken his form to another level on his last couple of starts, getting off the mark at Wexford in May before running at least as well in defeat when second at Punchestown later that month. He was beaten just a short head on the last occasion and split a pair of horses who both won next-time-out, suggesting it's form to view positively. Good World may yet have more to offer after only five starts, too, so a further 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from regaining the winning thread.
Busselton achieved a fairly useful level of form in five starts over hurdles, producing his best effort when third in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown in February. That form reads well in the context of this race and he has a physique (sturdy, lengthy gelding) which suggests he'll take well to chasing. He also receives a healthy weight allowance from the older horses in opposition here, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make a winning start to life over fences.
Popong was below her best when beaten nearly 20 lengths into third at Tipperary last time, but she is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for eight weeks under her belt. It's worth remembering how well she ran at the Punchestown Festival back in May, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner despite being denied a clear run at a crucial stage of the race. She is now only 1 lb higher in the weights and could be worth another chance with Hugh Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, taking over in the saddle.
Smart Stat
FRENCH MADE - 17:30 Galway
£20.58 - Willie Mullins' profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers off for over a year
Recommended bets
Galway 30th Jul (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 30 July, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hallowed Star
|Good World
|Union Park
|Little Mixup
|Nazine
|Toms Courage
|Varna Gold
|Princely Conn
|My Manekineko
|Presenting Dylan
|Mr Moondance
|Bective Cave
|Sean Says
|Capture The Action
|Say It Aint So
|Crescent Lake
|Comporta
|Military Hill
|Ashqar
|Nibiru
|Blowing Dixie
|Shes Some Doll
|Tonkinese
Galway 30th Jul (2m2f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Friday 30 July, 6.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Birchdale
|Gloire Dathon
|Flindt
|Russian Diamond
|Stormey
|Karl Der Grosse
|Busselton
|Dawn Raider
|Four Courts
|Mosstown Miller
|Grand Bornand
Galway 30th Jul (2m6f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 30 July, 7.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Choungaya
|Everlastingpromise
|Born By The Sea
|A Wave Of The Sea
|Dunvegan
|Cusp Of Carabelli
|Sapphire Lady
|Aramax
|Shady Operator
|The Big Lense
|Popong
|The Red Menace
|Smoking Gun
|Uisce Beatha
|Pont Aven
|Harrie
|Roaring Bull
|Rapid Response
|Plan Of Attack
|Mortal
|Funky Dady
|The Caddy Rose
|Jerandme