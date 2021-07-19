To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ffos Las on Tuesday

Timeform pick out three bets at Ffos Las on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the best three bets at Ffos Las on Tuesday...

Valley Forge - 15:05 Ffos Las

This isn't the strongest race of its type and looks a perfect opportunity for Valley Forge to open his account. He has progressed in each of his three starts so far, running to a near-useful level when runner-up at Doncaster last time, beaten only by a well-bred rival who proved in a different league. Valley Forge won't need to improve to go one place better here.

Shadow Angel - 15:40 Ffos Las

Shadow Angel remains a maiden, but has shown more than enough to suggest she is up to winning races from this mark, and she makes the most appeal here. She produced her best effort over this trip on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month and didn't seem suited by the step up to a mile back at that course last time. This shorter trip is in her favour and the booking of Hollie Doyle catches the eye.

Asadjumeirah - 16:45 Ffos Las

Asadjumeirah returned to winning ways when bagging a seven-runner handicap at Nottingham last time, showing improved for to get off the mark for the season. That was his first start at six furlongs, ridden to lead inside the final furlong and edging right in the closing stages. He had a bit in hand that day, and is very much unexposed at this trip.

Smart Stat

Winter Siege - 13:55 Ffos Las

20% - Archie Watson's strike rate with sprinters

Recommended bets

Back Valley Forge @ 2.01/1 in the 15:05 at Ffos Las
Back Shadow Angel @ 7.06/1 in the 15:40 at Ffos Las
Back Asadjumeirah @ 3.55/2 in the 16:45 at Ffos Las

