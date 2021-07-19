- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ffos Las on Tuesday
Timeform highlight the best three bets at Ffos Las on Tuesday...
"...won't need to improve to go one place better here..."
Timeform on Valley Forge
This isn't the strongest race of its type and looks a perfect opportunity for Valley Forge to open his account. He has progressed in each of his three starts so far, running to a near-useful level when runner-up at Doncaster last time, beaten only by a well-bred rival who proved in a different league. Valley Forge won't need to improve to go one place better here.
Shadow Angel remains a maiden, but has shown more than enough to suggest she is up to winning races from this mark, and she makes the most appeal here. She produced her best effort over this trip on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month and didn't seem suited by the step up to a mile back at that course last time. This shorter trip is in her favour and the booking of Hollie Doyle catches the eye.
Asadjumeirah returned to winning ways when bagging a seven-runner handicap at Nottingham last time, showing improved for to get off the mark for the season. That was his first start at six furlongs, ridden to lead inside the final furlong and edging right in the closing stages. He had a bit in hand that day, and is very much unexposed at this trip.
Smart Stat
Winter Siege - 13:55 Ffos Las
20% - Archie Watson's strike rate with sprinters
Recommended bets
Ffos Las 20th Jul (1m4f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Valley Forge
|Nadein
|One Night In Milan
|Papas Boy
|Victoria Line
Ffos Las 20th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Siyata
|Gilt Edge
|Sweet Pursuit
|Give Em The Slip
|Shadow Angel
|Port Noir
|Arthurs Victory
Ffos Las 20th Jul (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Asadjumeirah
|Anjella
|Temple Bruer
|Silent Flame
|Mummy Bear
|Hotalena
|Wudashudacuda