Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ffos Las on Tuesday

Valley Forge - 15:05 Ffos Las

This isn't the strongest race of its type and looks a perfect opportunity for Valley Forge to open his account. He has progressed in each of his three starts so far, running to a near-useful level when runner-up at Doncaster last time, beaten only by a well-bred rival who proved in a different league. Valley Forge won't need to improve to go one place better here.

No. 3 (3) Valley Forge SBK 1/2 EXC 1.54 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Shadow Angel - 15:40 Ffos Las

Shadow Angel remains a maiden, but has shown more than enough to suggest she is up to winning races from this mark, and she makes the most appeal here. She produced her best effort over this trip on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month and didn't seem suited by the step up to a mile back at that course last time. This shorter trip is in her favour and the booking of Hollie Doyle catches the eye.

No. 7 (1) Shadow Angel (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Joseph Tuite

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 54

Asadjumeirah - 16:45 Ffos Las

Asadjumeirah returned to winning ways when bagging a seven-runner handicap at Nottingham last time, showing improved for to get off the mark for the season. That was his first start at six furlongs, ridden to lead inside the final furlong and edging right in the closing stages. He had a bit in hand that day, and is very much unexposed at this trip.