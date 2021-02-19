Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fakenham on Friday

Blame The Game - 13:42 Fakenham

Blame The Game, who made the frame in his sole start in points, has made a bright start under Rules, getting off the mark at the second attempt when landing a Plumpton novice in November, and he ran at least as well to finish runner-up on his handicap debut at Ascot last time, looking suited by the step up in trip. He can race off the same mark here and looks a major player.

No. 4 Blame The Game (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 115

All Good Things - 14:12 Fakenham

All Good Things has returned to form on his last three starts, finishing runner-up at Ffos Las in November before going one better at Bangor in January, getting the job done in comfortable fashion on that occasion. He then ran at least as well in defeat back at Ffos Las last time, no match for the winner but pulling clear of the remainder of the field, and, given he is likely to continue in form, he is very much the one to beat.

No. 4 All Good Things (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Matt Sheppard

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 95

Dubai Quest - 16:15 Fakenham

Dubai Quest has no Rules form to recommend him, and he has been off the track for 11 months, but he was a multiple winner in points, including on his last three starts, and his latest victory in particular was worth taking note of, the Dubai Destination gelding running out a wide-margin winner. He is a half-brother to three winners and looks the one to side with provided he is fully tuned up for his first outing under Rules.