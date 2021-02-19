- Trainer: Chris Gordon
- Jockey: Tom Cannon
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 115
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fakenham on Friday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Fakenham on Friday...
"...given he is likely to continue in form, he is very much the one to beat."
Timeform on All Good Things
Blame The Game - 13:42 Fakenham
Blame The Game, who made the frame in his sole start in points, has made a bright start under Rules, getting off the mark at the second attempt when landing a Plumpton novice in November, and he ran at least as well to finish runner-up on his handicap debut at Ascot last time, looking suited by the step up in trip. He can race off the same mark here and looks a major player.
All Good Things - 14:12 Fakenham
All Good Things has returned to form on his last three starts, finishing runner-up at Ffos Las in November before going one better at Bangor in January, getting the job done in comfortable fashion on that occasion. He then ran at least as well in defeat back at Ffos Las last time, no match for the winner but pulling clear of the remainder of the field, and, given he is likely to continue in form, he is very much the one to beat.
Dubai Quest has no Rules form to recommend him, and he has been off the track for 11 months, but he was a multiple winner in points, including on his last three starts, and his latest victory in particular was worth taking note of, the Dubai Destination gelding running out a wide-margin winner. He is a half-brother to three winners and looks the one to side with provided he is fully tuned up for his first outing under Rules.
Smart Stat
CAPTAIN MORGS - 15:12 Fakenham
3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Blame The Game - 13:42 Fakenham
All Good Things - 14:12 Fakenham
Dubai Quest - 16:15 Fakenham
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Fake 19th Feb (2m7f Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 19 February, 1.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blame The Game
|Winds Of Fire
|Moroder
|Tide Times
|Furkash
Fake 19th Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 19 February, 2.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|All Good Things
|State Vision
|Kingston Mimosa
|Devious Dicks Dame
|Top Beak
Fake 19th Feb (3m Hunt Chs)Show Hide
Friday 19 February, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dubai Quest
|Rocklander
|Getting Closer
|Beau Sancy
|Argot
|Pass The Hat
|Mercers Court
|Chapelier
|Popelys Gull