Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fakenham on Friday

Jumps racing
Timeform provide three bets from Fakenham on Friday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Fakenham on Friday...

"...given he is likely to continue in form, he is very much the one to beat."

Timeform on All Good Things

Blame The Game - 13:42 Fakenham

Blame The Game, who made the frame in his sole start in points, has made a bright start under Rules, getting off the mark at the second attempt when landing a Plumpton novice in November, and he ran at least as well to finish runner-up on his handicap debut at Ascot last time, looking suited by the step up in trip. He can race off the same mark here and looks a major player.

All Good Things - 14:12 Fakenham

All Good Things has returned to form on his last three starts, finishing runner-up at Ffos Las in November before going one better at Bangor in January, getting the job done in comfortable fashion on that occasion. He then ran at least as well in defeat back at Ffos Las last time, no match for the winner but pulling clear of the remainder of the field, and, given he is likely to continue in form, he is very much the one to beat.

Dubai Quest - 16:15 Fakenham

Dubai Quest has no Rules form to recommend him, and he has been off the track for 11 months, but he was a multiple winner in points, including on his last three starts, and his latest victory in particular was worth taking note of, the Dubai Destination gelding running out a wide-margin winner. He is a half-brother to three winners and looks the one to side with provided he is fully tuned up for his first outing under Rules.

Smart Stat

CAPTAIN MORGS - 15:12 Fakenham
3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Fake 19th Feb (2m7f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Friday 19 February, 1.42pm

Blame The Game
Winds Of Fire
Moroder
Tide Times
Furkash
Fake 19th Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)

Friday 19 February, 2.12pm

All Good Things
State Vision
Kingston Mimosa
Devious Dicks Dame
Top Beak
Fake 19th Feb (3m Hunt Chs)

Friday 19 February, 4.15pm

Dubai Quest
Rocklander
Getting Closer
Beau Sancy
Argot
Pass The Hat
Mercers Court
Chapelier
Popelys Gull
