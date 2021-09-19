Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Monday

NAP

Ultramarine - 16:37 Fairyhouse

Ultramarine remains a maiden, but he sets a good standard in a race of this nature following his good fourth to the impressive Native Trail in the National Stakes at the Curragh eight days ago. That was the second time he has hit the frame in pattern company and should appreciate the drop in class now. He comes up against some unexposed types, but they will have to improve plenty to topple him.

No. 4 (4) Ultramarine (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Adelisa - 15:30 Fairyhouse

Adelisa has had several attempts to open her account now but she ran right up to her best when worn down only late in the day over a mile at Navan earlier this month. There were no obvious excuses for her defeat, but the front two pulled clear of the remainder, and the return to seven furlongs should be in her favour. This looks a good opportunity for her to deservedly get her head in front.

No. 3 (11) Adelisa (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Coumshingaun - 17:10 Fairyhouse

Coumshingaun is progressing with each start this season, belying huge odds when running her best race to date at Cork earlier this month. She again left the impression that the drop to sprint trips would suit and she could have been let in lightly on handicap debut.