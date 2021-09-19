To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Monday

Irish stalls
There is listed action at Fairyhouse on Monday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Monday.

"...they will have to improve plenty to topple him..."

Timeform on Ultramarine

NAP

Ultramarine - 16:37 Fairyhouse

Ultramarine remains a maiden, but he sets a good standard in a race of this nature following his good fourth to the impressive Native Trail in the National Stakes at the Curragh eight days ago. That was the second time he has hit the frame in pattern company and should appreciate the drop in class now. He comes up against some unexposed types, but they will have to improve plenty to topple him.

NEXT BEST

Adelisa - 15:30 Fairyhouse

Adelisa has had several attempts to open her account now but she ran right up to her best when worn down only late in the day over a mile at Navan earlier this month. There were no obvious excuses for her defeat, but the front two pulled clear of the remainder, and the return to seven furlongs should be in her favour. This looks a good opportunity for her to deservedly get her head in front.

EACH WAY

Coumshingaun - 17:10 Fairyhouse

Coumshingaun is progressing with each start this season, belying huge odds when running her best race to date at Cork earlier this month. She again left the impression that the drop to sprint trips would suit and she could have been let in lightly on handicap debut.

Smart Stat

Codger's Alley - 15:30 Fairyhouse

£17.00 - Michael Mulvany's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Back Adelisa @ 4.57/2 in the 15:30 Fairyhouse
Back Ultramarine @ 2.89/5 in the 16:37 Fairyhouse
Back Coumshingaun @ 18.017/1 in the 17:10 Fairyhouse

