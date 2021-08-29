To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Epsom on Monday

Racing at Epsom
Timeform bring you three to back at Epsom on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Epsom on Monday...

"...took advantage of a drop in the weights to resume winning ways at Ffos Las earlier this month..."

Timeform on Curtiz

Titan Rock - 15:10 Epsom

Titan Rock proved better than ever when second on his most recent outing at Chester, looking the likeliest winner at one stage (hit a low of 1.06 in-running) before being headed in the final 50 yards. That appeals as strong form and Titan Rock is only 1 lb higher in the weights here. Still relatively lightly raced in the context of this race, he looks sure to mount another bold bid if continuing to go the right way.

Fast Steps - 16:20 Epsom

Fast Steps shaped better than the bare result when seventh at Goodwood last month, getting very tired late on having done too much too soon. The handicapper has given him a chance since then, dropping him 3 lb to a BHA mark of 83, and this represents a much weaker race than the one he contested last time. It's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet after only two starts in handicaps and this heat should give him a good platform to show what he can do for the in-form Richard Hannon yard.

Curtiz - 16:55 Epsom

Curtiz took advantage of a drop in the weights to resume winning ways at Ffos Las earlier this month, staying on strongly to lead in the final strides. This will be tougher following a 2 lb rise in weights, but he has won from similar marks as recently as April. Therefore, he looks sure to give another good account in his follow-up bid, especially with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the Hughie Morrison yard which has won the last two renewals of this race.


Smart Stat

CURTIZ - 16:55 Epsom
2 - Hughie Morrison's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Titan Rock @ 3.259/4 in the 15:10 at Epsom
Back Fast Steps @ 4.57/2 in the 16:20 at Epsom
Back Curtiz @ 2.8815/8 in the 16:55 at Epsom

Epsom 30th Aug (7f Hcap)

Monday 30 August, 3.10pm

Titan Rock
Great King
Corazon Espinado
Bravado
Lexington Dash
Firepower
Epsom 30th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Monday 30 August, 4.20pm

Patient Dream
Fast Steps
Naval Commander
Leroy Leroy
Wait For The Lord
Epsom 30th Aug (1m Hcap)

Monday 30 August, 4.55pm

Curtiz
Yanifer
Dogged
Prince Rock
Chase The Dollar
Mythical Madness
Bonus
Buckingham
Mutaraafeq
