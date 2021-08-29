Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Epsom on Monday

Titan Rock - 15:10 Epsom

Titan Rock proved better than ever when second on his most recent outing at Chester, looking the likeliest winner at one stage (hit a low of 1.06 in-running) before being headed in the final 50 yards. That appeals as strong form and Titan Rock is only 1 lb higher in the weights here. Still relatively lightly raced in the context of this race, he looks sure to mount another bold bid if continuing to go the right way.

No. 4 (5) Titan Rock SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 90

Fast Steps - 16:20 Epsom

Fast Steps shaped better than the bare result when seventh at Goodwood last month, getting very tired late on having done too much too soon. The handicapper has given him a chance since then, dropping him 3 lb to a BHA mark of 83, and this represents a much weaker race than the one he contested last time. It's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet after only two starts in handicaps and this heat should give him a good platform to show what he can do for the in-form Richard Hannon yard.

No. 4 (3) Fast Steps (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 83

Curtiz - 16:55 Epsom

Curtiz took advantage of a drop in the weights to resume winning ways at Ffos Las earlier this month, staying on strongly to lead in the final strides. This will be tougher following a 2 lb rise in weights, but he has won from similar marks as recently as April. Therefore, he looks sure to give another good account in his follow-up bid, especially with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the Hughie Morrison yard which has won the last two renewals of this race.