Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Dundalk
There is Group 3 action at Dundalk on Friday evening

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Dundalk on Friday...

"His brother Mootasadir won this race in 2018 and he should go close..."

Timeform on Dubai Warrior

NAP

Dubai Warrior - 18:45 Dundalk

Dubai Warrior can boast an excellent record on an artificial surface, all six of his career wins coming on an all-weather track, and he is very interesting on his first start for David Loughnane. He was out of form on his final two starts for John Gosden at Meydan earlier in the year, but they came on dirt and turf, and much better is expected from him now. His brother Mootasadir won this race in 2018 and he should go close.

NEXT BEST

Golden Twilight - 19:15 Dundalk

Golden Twilight showed much improved form to open his account in a 22-runner maiden at the Curragh last time and looks interesting now entering handicaps. He seemed well suited by a drop back in trip and showed a good attitude to hold off the challengers as they pressed inside the final furlong. There should be even more to come from him and an opening mark of 80 looks more than fair.

EACH WAY

Universal Focus - 20:15 Dundalk

Universal Focus returned to form when hitting the frame at Downpatrick earlier this month having shown little in his previous three starts this season and he looks interesting from a reduced mark. He has got winning form over this course and distance, so conditions should be ideal and, though he has been done no favours by the draw, he looks to hold solid claims of hitting the places.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dubai Warrior @ 4.03/1 in the 18:45 Dundalk
Next Best - Back Golden Twilight @ 5.04/1 in the 19:15 Dundalk
Each Way - Back Universal Focus @ 7.06/1 in the 20:15 Dundalk

