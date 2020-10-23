Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Zozimus - 18:15 Dundalk

Zozimus showed much-improved form on his first start at a mile in a nursery at the Curragh last time, going really close to opening his account. He was probably unlucky not to have the race awarded to him in the stewards' room, leading briefly inside the final furlong but carried left and was just edged out at the line. Zozimus sets the standard here and can open his account back in maiden company.

No. 5 (16) Zozimus (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Vermilion Cliffs - 19:15 Dundalk

Vermilion Cliffs is a typically well-bred sort who made a very encouraging start to his career when finishing second at Leopardstown last week. That run was all the more promising as he was very easy in the betting, but he looked professional and was beaten only by one who came from further back. It is interesting that connections turn him out quickly and he should prove hard to beat despite having a wide draw.

No. 10 (16) Vermilion Cliffs (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.91 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Brinjal - 19:45 Dundalk

Brinjal has had plenty of chances to open her account, but she has been knocking on the door in handicaps recently, and looks the one to beat returned to maiden company. She has shaped better than the bare result on a couple of occasions, and looks well up to winning a race of this nature.