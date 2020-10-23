- Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: G. M. Ryan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday...
"...he should prove hard to beat despite having a wide draw..."
Timeform on Vermilion Cliffs
Zozimus showed much-improved form on his first start at a mile in a nursery at the Curragh last time, going really close to opening his account. He was probably unlucky not to have the race awarded to him in the stewards' room, leading briefly inside the final furlong but carried left and was just edged out at the line. Zozimus sets the standard here and can open his account back in maiden company.
Vermilion Cliffs - 19:15 Dundalk
Vermilion Cliffs is a typically well-bred sort who made a very encouraging start to his career when finishing second at Leopardstown last week. That run was all the more promising as he was very easy in the betting, but he looked professional and was beaten only by one who came from further back. It is interesting that connections turn him out quickly and he should prove hard to beat despite having a wide draw.
Brinjal has had plenty of chances to open her account, but she has been knocking on the door in handicaps recently, and looks the one to beat returned to maiden company. She has shaped better than the bare result on a couple of occasions, and looks well up to winning a race of this nature.
Smart Stat
Hyde Park Barracks - 17:45 Dundalk
25% - Aidan O'Brien's strike rate at DUNDALK since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Zozimus - 18:15 Dundalk
Vermilion Cliffs - 19:15 Dundalk
Brinjal - 19:45 Dundalk
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Dund 23rd Oct (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bears Hug
|Zozimus
|Lunar Power
|Always Waitin
|Uno Miligre
|Offiah
|Captain Middleton
|Shes Good Company
|Louisville
|Soaring Sky
|Collective Power
|Aleksey Tolstoy
|Project Two
|Ten Ten Twenty
|Twilight Tadhg
|Cloudland
|Classical Memories
Dund 23rd Oct (1m2f Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vermilion Cliffs
|Thaleeq
|Sall Good Man
|Fil The Power
|Bluebeards Castle
|Toora Loora
|Karbasann
|Reflectionist
|Easy Breeze
|Yenillik
|Wonder Fullbright
|Majestic Jewel
|Headline Joe
|He Knows No Danger
|Sideshow Bob
|Alwisaam
|Gold Coast
Dund 23rd Oct (1m2f Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Brinjal
|Party Season
|Astadash
|Mente Hermosa
|Eagles Flight
|Cosmology
|Josephina
|On The Spot
|Clondaw Hollow
|Nashy
|Daarem
|Verdon Gorge
|Lady Tasmania
|Beyond Happy
|Pin Your Hopes
|Hotspur Harry