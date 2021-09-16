- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Dundalk on Friday.
"...is fully expected to progress again and follow up..."
Timeform on HMS Endeavour
NAP
HMS Endeavour is a typically well-bred colt for these connections - out of Lady Eli, a multiple Grade 1 winner in the US - and he showed much improved form when opening his account at the second attempt at Navan last month, ridden more positively and clear of his rivals over a furlong out. He was always holding on and, looking at his entries, he is seemingly held in high regard, so is fully expected to progress again and follow up.
NEXT BEST
Leo de Fury hasn't won for a while, but he is probably in better form than his recent form figures suggest, and this represents a drop in class. He left the impression he should have finished closer sporting first-time cheekpieces in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last time, hampered when he was starting to make his move. He comes out well at the weights here and is expected to make an impact on a belated all-weather debut.
EACH WAY
Clew Bay remains a maiden but she remains relatively unexposed and could be worth persevering with. She ran her best race to date over nine furlongs at Tipperary last month, doing all of her best work at the finish and leaving the impression she is ready for a return to this trip. This doesn't look an overly strong race and a similar performance will see her bang in the mix.
Smart Stat
HMS Endeavour - 16:40 Dundalk
2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 6 runnings
