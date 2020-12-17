Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Thursday

Vintage Prosseco - 12:45 Down Royal

Vintage Prosseco built on the promise of his bumper debut to open his account under Rules at Limerick last month, ridden forward to take advantage of any fresh ground out wide and in control from a fair way out. He is an interesting contender now sent hurdling, particularly in the excellent hands of Gavin Patrick Cromwell, so he looks one to keep a close eye on in the betting.

No. 9 Vintage Prosseco (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Jonathan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

An Marcach - 14:20 Down Royal

Relatively exposed as a maiden hurdler, An Marcach has been on the upgrade since switching to chasing, finishing third in his two outings over fences, and a cleaner round of jumping may have seen him go even closer at Clonmel last time, a bad mistake at the last putting paid to his chances. He is likely to remain very competitive and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account.

No. 2 An Marcach (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Des Donovan, Ireland

Jockey: K. C. Sexton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 100

The Big Story - 15:30 Down Royal

The Big Story produced a promising first effort to finish runner-up in a Punchestown bumper in October, making good headway under no more than hands-and-heels riding. That form has received a couple of boosts since - the third and fourth have both subsequently made successful hurdle debuts - and with progress anticipated from The Big Story, he looks the one to beat.