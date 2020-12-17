To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Thursday

Irish racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Down Royal on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Down Royal on Thursday...

"...an interesting contender now sent hurdling, particularly in the excellent hands of Gavin Patrick Cromwell..."

Timeform on Vintage Prosseco

Vintage Prosseco - 12:45 Down Royal

Vintage Prosseco built on the promise of his bumper debut to open his account under Rules at Limerick last month, ridden forward to take advantage of any fresh ground out wide and in control from a fair way out. He is an interesting contender now sent hurdling, particularly in the excellent hands of Gavin Patrick Cromwell, so he looks one to keep a close eye on in the betting.

An Marcach - 14:20 Down Royal

Relatively exposed as a maiden hurdler, An Marcach has been on the upgrade since switching to chasing, finishing third in his two outings over fences, and a cleaner round of jumping may have seen him go even closer at Clonmel last time, a bad mistake at the last putting paid to his chances. He is likely to remain very competitive and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account.

The Big Story - 15:30 Down Royal

The Big Story produced a promising first effort to finish runner-up in a Punchestown bumper in October, making good headway under no more than hands-and-heels riding. That form has received a couple of boosts since - the third and fourth have both subsequently made successful hurdle debuts - and with progress anticipated from The Big Story, he looks the one to beat.

Smart Stat

THE BIG STORY - 15:30 Down Royal
2 - Noel Meade's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Vintage Prosseco - 12;45 Down Royal
An Marcach - 14:20 Down Royal
The Big Story - 15:30 Down Royal

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

