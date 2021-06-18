To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday

Horse racing on the Flat
There's a good Flat card at Down Royal on Saturday

Timeform identify three bets at Down Royal on Saturday.

"...remains open to plenty of improvement..."

Timeform on Martinique

Maguire's Grace - 13:45 Down Royal

Maguire's Grace didn't show a great deal in maidens but she put up a much-improved performance when making a successful handicap debut over course and distance earlier in the month. She proved well suited by dropping back to five furlongs on that occasion and benefited from a positive ride under this promising apprentice. She has an 11 lb rise in the weights to deal with but is still unexposed and could be up to the task.

Safari Quest - 15:25 Down Royal

There are plenty of promising colts in the Ulster Derby and three of them have the Timeform 'p' attached to their rating, indicating that improvement is expected. One such potential improver is Safari Quest, who has finished placed on his last couple of outings in maiden company and looks the type to progress now tackling handicaps. Ger Lyons has his string in superb form and it would be little surprise to see the well-bred Safari Quest get off the mark.

Martinique - 16:00 Down Royal

Martinique, an 825,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, didn't look anything out of the ordinary on her two outings as a juvenile, but she proved a completely different proposition on her reappearance at Listowel earlier this month, finding plenty to win a mile maiden in good style. She was well on top at the finish and her strength close home suggests she ought to relish this step up in trip. She has been given a lenient-looking handicap mark and remains open to plenty of improvement.

Smart Stat

Prime Chief - 16:35 Down Royal
£63.00 - Jarlath Fahey's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Back Maguire's Grace @ 5.49/2 in the 13:45 at Down Royal
Back Safari Quest @ 7.06/1 in the 15:25 at Down Royal
Back Martinique @ 2.56/4 in the 16:00 at Down Royal

Bet slip

Close

