Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday

Maguire's Grace - 13:45 Down Royal

Maguire's Grace didn't show a great deal in maidens but she put up a much-improved performance when making a successful handicap debut over course and distance earlier in the month. She proved well suited by dropping back to five furlongs on that occasion and benefited from a positive ride under this promising apprentice. She has an 11 lb rise in the weights to deal with but is still unexposed and could be up to the task.

No. 6 (7) Maguire's Grace (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Michael J. Browne, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 74

Safari Quest - 15:25 Down Royal

There are plenty of promising colts in the Ulster Derby and three of them have the Timeform 'p' attached to their rating, indicating that improvement is expected. One such potential improver is Safari Quest, who has finished placed on his last couple of outings in maiden company and looks the type to progress now tackling handicaps. Ger Lyons has his string in superb form and it would be little surprise to see the well-bred Safari Quest get off the mark.

No. 11 (14) Safari Quest (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

Martinique - 16:00 Down Royal

Martinique, an 825,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, didn't look anything out of the ordinary on her two outings as a juvenile, but she proved a completely different proposition on her reappearance at Listowel earlier this month, finding plenty to win a mile maiden in good style. She was well on top at the finish and her strength close home suggests she ought to relish this step up in trip. She has been given a lenient-looking handicap mark and remains open to plenty of improvement.