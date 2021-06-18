- Trainer: Michael J. Browne, Ireland
- Jockey: D. B. McMonagle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 74
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Saturday
Timeform identify three bets at Down Royal on Saturday.
"...remains open to plenty of improvement..."
Timeform on Martinique
Maguire's Grace - 13:45 Down Royal
Maguire's Grace didn't show a great deal in maidens but she put up a much-improved performance when making a successful handicap debut over course and distance earlier in the month. She proved well suited by dropping back to five furlongs on that occasion and benefited from a positive ride under this promising apprentice. She has an 11 lb rise in the weights to deal with but is still unexposed and could be up to the task.
Safari Quest - 15:25 Down Royal
There are plenty of promising colts in the Ulster Derby and three of them have the Timeform 'p' attached to their rating, indicating that improvement is expected. One such potential improver is Safari Quest, who has finished placed on his last couple of outings in maiden company and looks the type to progress now tackling handicaps. Ger Lyons has his string in superb form and it would be little surprise to see the well-bred Safari Quest get off the mark.
Martinique, an 825,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, didn't look anything out of the ordinary on her two outings as a juvenile, but she proved a completely different proposition on her reappearance at Listowel earlier this month, finding plenty to win a mile maiden in good style. She was well on top at the finish and her strength close home suggests she ought to relish this step up in trip. She has been given a lenient-looking handicap mark and remains open to plenty of improvement.
Smart Stat
Prime Chief - 16:35 Down Royal
£63.00 - Jarlath Fahey's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
Down Royal 19th Jun (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 19 June, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Art of Unity
|Maguires Grace
|Rosie Bassett
|Tide Of Time
|Thats Mad
|Arnhem
|Chocquinto
|Poets Pride
|Geological
|Blastofmagic
|Ive Got Wings
Down Royal 19th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 19 June, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Star Harbour
|Snowy Owl
|Safari Quest
|Kailash
|Bear Story
|King Of The Castle
|Sheishybrid
|Ratib
|Hell Bent
|Iowa
|New Reality
|Prairie Dancer
|Wild Dollar
|Hector De Maris
Down Royal 19th Jun (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 19 June, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Martinique
|Solene Lilyette
|Talacre
|Celtic Crown
|Theophile
|Soaring Sky
|Princesse Mathilde
|Maar
|Come September