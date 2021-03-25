- Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Thursday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Cork on Thursday...
"There is no reason why he shouldn't go close again if continuing in the same rich vein of form..."
Timeform on Hilltop Supreme
The Greek showed only modest form in bumpers but proved a totally different proposition when second on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month. He was flattered by his proximity to the idling winner (beaten just three quarters of a length) but pulled well clear of the remainder, running to a fair level in the process. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he rates a confident selection to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt, especially when you factor in his scope for more improvement.
Elusive Exclusive - 16:05 Cork
Elusive Exclusive was unlucky not to finish closer when fourth on his stable debut at Limerick 11 days ago, stepping up on his previous efforts over hurdles when trained by Philip Rothwell. Held up in the early stages at Limerick, he made smooth headway after jumping the third last but then found himself short of room on the inside, getting no run as he ultimately passed the post three and a half lengths behind the winner. He finished with running left and certainly showed enough to suggest he is on a good mark, identifying him as very much to keep on the right side in a wide-open contest.
Hilltop Supreme is clearly thriving at present, winning each of his last three starts over hurdles. His latest success came at Clonmel earlier this month, where he was delivered to challenge before the last and found plenty under pressure to get on top close home, ultimately landing the spoils by a neck. He has a 6 lb rise in the weights to contend with here, but that is offset by the claim of his jockey. There is no reason why he shouldn't go close again if continuing in the same rich vein of form.
Smart Stat
BOLD ASSASSIN - 16:35 Cork
£24.43 - Henry de Bromhead's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)
