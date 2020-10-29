- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday...
"...it looks likely she'll be allowed to dominate in this small field..."
Timeform on Western Victory
Decimation shaped encouragingly when second on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month, pushing the exciting winner all the way to the line (beaten just a neck). That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt, representing the Henry de Bromhead yard that has won two of the last nine renewals of this race.
Sweet Sting has really got the hang of things this season, winning her penultimate outing at Tipperary and then taking another step forward to defy a 6 lb higher mark over the same course and distance last time. That was a convincing success after travelling strongly throughout, forging clear in the straight to land the spoils by five lengths. This will be tougher after another 11 lb hike in the weights, but she's clearly thriving at present and should mount a bold hat-trick bid if continuing in the same rich of vein of form.
Western Victory - 15:50 Clonmel
Western Victory was in the process of doubling her tally over fences when departing at the last at Listowel five weeks ago, still around a length in front and seemingly going best at the time. Already established as useful, she is fancied to gain compensation here if that fall hasn't left a mark, looking to have plenty in her favour. She is certainly the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while it looks likely she'll be allowed to dominate in this small field.
Smart Stat
THE ABBEY - 16:20 Clonmel
18% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate with handicap chase debutants
Recommended bets
Decimation - 13:50 Clonmel
Sweet Sting - 14:50 Clonmel
Western Victory - 15:50 Clonmel
