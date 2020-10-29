To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Clonmel on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday...

"...it looks likely she'll be allowed to dominate in this small field..."

Timeform on Western Victory

Decimation - 13:50 Clonmel

Decimation shaped encouragingly when second on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month, pushing the exciting winner all the way to the line (beaten just a neck). That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt, representing the Henry de Bromhead yard that has won two of the last nine renewals of this race.

Sweet Sting - 14:50 Clonmel

Sweet Sting has really got the hang of things this season, winning her penultimate outing at Tipperary and then taking another step forward to defy a 6 lb higher mark over the same course and distance last time. That was a convincing success after travelling strongly throughout, forging clear in the straight to land the spoils by five lengths. This will be tougher after another 11 lb hike in the weights, but she's clearly thriving at present and should mount a bold hat-trick bid if continuing in the same rich of vein of form.

Western Victory - 15:50 Clonmel

Western Victory was in the process of doubling her tally over fences when departing at the last at Listowel five weeks ago, still around a length in front and seemingly going best at the time. Already established as useful, she is fancied to gain compensation here if that fall hasn't left a mark, looking to have plenty in her favour. She is certainly the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while it looks likely she'll be allowed to dominate in this small field.


Smart Stat

THE ABBEY - 16:20 Clonmel
18% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Recommended bets

Decimation - 13:50 Clonmel
Sweet Sting - 14:50 Clonmel
Western Victory - 15:50 Clonmel

Clon 29th Oct (2m Mdn Hrd)

Thursday 29 October, 1.50pm

Decimation
Envious Editor
Watch Guard
Optum
Irascible
Mr Bercow
Thalitleozibatler
Seanbhothar
Rocco Storm
Digger Jack
Gloria Thrillo
Bally Dun
Ballywilliam Boy
Furkhan
Clon 29th Oct (3m Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 29 October, 2.50pm

Eimear
Sweet Sting
Ask Heather
Hopefully
Fit To Be Tied
Fennos Storm
Rueben James
Yaiza
Insane Bolt
Southerner
Lee Valley Legacy
Finding Joy
Clon 29th Oct (2m2f Chs)

Thursday 29 October, 3.50pm

Western Victory
Andalusa
Tintangle
Humm Baby
Dont Kick Nor Bite
Make My Heart Fly
Trumps Ace
Laureate
