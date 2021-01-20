- Trainer: Samuel Drinkwater
- Jockey: Jack Tudor
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 120
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chepstow on Wednesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Chepstow on Wednesday...
"The manner in which he won suggests he will remain of interest..."
Timeform on Nightboattoclyro
Nightboattoclyro - 14:40 Chepstow
A winner over this course and distance in December 2019, Nightboattoclyro came in for plenty of support ahead of his debut for Samuel Drinkwater's stable at Doncaster last month, and he duly justified the faith, getting off the mark in handicap company at the second attempt. The manner in which he won suggests he will remain of interest, and a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.
A Perfect Gift - 15:15 Chepstow
A bumper winner on her debut at Uttoxeter in 2018, A Perfect Gift has shown signs of promise over hurdles, not least when third at Stratford in October, leaving the impression that there is a bigger effort in her. That effort did not come at Market Rasen the following month as she was pulled up on her handicap debut, but she has since undergone a wind operation, and with a tongue strap on too, she is hard to rule out for the in-form Olly Murphy yard.
Annie Day was far easier to back than her winning stablemate as she made her chasing debut at Catterick last month, given a considerate introduction to the discipline but catching the eye nonetheless, staying on strongly from the last and finishing with plenty of running left. She will no doubt improve for that effort, particularly now she is stepped back up in trip, and is clearly one to be interested in.
Smart Stat
A PERFECT GIFT - 15:15 Chepstow
22% - Olly Murphy's strike rate in mid season
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Nightboattoclyro - 14:40 Chepstow
A Perfect Gift - 15:15 Chepstow
Annie Day - 15:50 Chepstow
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.