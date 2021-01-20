Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chepstow on Wednesday

Nightboattoclyro - 14:40 Chepstow

A winner over this course and distance in December 2019, Nightboattoclyro came in for plenty of support ahead of his debut for Samuel Drinkwater's stable at Doncaster last month, and he duly justified the faith, getting off the mark in handicap company at the second attempt. The manner in which he won suggests he will remain of interest, and a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.

No. 5 Nightboattoclyro SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Samuel Drinkwater

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 120

A Perfect Gift - 15:15 Chepstow

A bumper winner on her debut at Uttoxeter in 2018, A Perfect Gift has shown signs of promise over hurdles, not least when third at Stratford in October, leaving the impression that there is a bigger effort in her. That effort did not come at Market Rasen the following month as she was pulled up on her handicap debut, but she has since undergone a wind operation, and with a tongue strap on too, she is hard to rule out for the in-form Olly Murphy yard.

No. 4 A Perfect Gift (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 108

Annie Day - 15:50 Chepstow

Annie Day was far easier to back than her winning stablemate as she made her chasing debut at Catterick last month, given a considerate introduction to the discipline but catching the eye nonetheless, staying on strongly from the last and finishing with plenty of running left. She will no doubt improve for that effort, particularly now she is stepped back up in trip, and is clearly one to be interested in.