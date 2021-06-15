Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday

Yanifer - 18:23 Chelmsford

Yanifer took a big step forward when filling the runner-up spot at Salisbury on Sunday, losing out by just half a length and pulling another six lengths clear of the third. He can race from the same mark here and should mount a bold bid if arriving in the same sort of form. He may yet have even more to offer on just his sixth start and second on turf.

No. 12 (15) Yanifer SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 54

Pistoletto - 19:23 Chelmsford

Pistoletto arrives here on a losing run stretching back to May 2019, but he has been running consistently recently and produced his best performance since joining John Ryan (formerly trained by Aidan O'Brien) when third at Goodwood 10 days ago. He was beaten just a neck on that occasion and can race from the same mark here, with Ray Dawson, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, also taking over in the saddle. He is fancied to gain a deserved success now back on the all-weather.

No. 4 (7) Pistoletto (Usa) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 90

Montather - 19:53 Chelmsford

Montather achieved a useful level of form last season, producing his best effort when third in a strong novice event at Newmarket. He now makes the switch to handicaps after 345 days off and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 94. After all, he remains open to more improvement after only three starts, while the manner of his debut win at this course suggests the step up to a mile and a quarter will also play to his strengths.