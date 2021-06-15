To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday...

"...will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 94..."

Timeform on Montather

Yanifer - 18:23 Chelmsford

Yanifer took a big step forward when filling the runner-up spot at Salisbury on Sunday, losing out by just half a length and pulling another six lengths clear of the third. He can race from the same mark here and should mount a bold bid if arriving in the same sort of form. He may yet have even more to offer on just his sixth start and second on turf.

Pistoletto - 19:23 Chelmsford

Pistoletto arrives here on a losing run stretching back to May 2019, but he has been running consistently recently and produced his best performance since joining John Ryan (formerly trained by Aidan O'Brien) when third at Goodwood 10 days ago. He was beaten just a neck on that occasion and can race from the same mark here, with Ray Dawson, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, also taking over in the saddle. He is fancied to gain a deserved success now back on the all-weather.

Montather - 19:53 Chelmsford

Montather achieved a useful level of form last season, producing his best effort when third in a strong novice event at Newmarket. He now makes the switch to handicaps after 345 days off and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 94. After all, he remains open to more improvement after only three starts, while the manner of his debut win at this course suggests the step up to a mile and a quarter will also play to his strengths.


Smart Stat

PERFECT WINTER - 18:53 Chelmsford
25% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Yanifer @ 4.1 in the 18:23 at Chelmsford
Back Pistoletto @ 4.03/1 in the 19:23 at Chelmsford
Back Montather @ 3.412/5 in the 19:53 at Chelmsford

Bet slip

Close

