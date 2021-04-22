Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday 22 April

Boundless Power - 17:15 Chelmsford

Boundless Power was a little in and out when trained in Ireland last year, but he showed some fairly useful form when putting his best foot forward, and looks very interesting now having made the switch to the Mick Appleby yard. The form of his final start at Navan makes him competitive in this maiden and, having joined a yard who specialise in getting the best out of new recruits, Boundless Power looks a good bet to hit the frame.

Miss Seafire - 17:45 Chelmsford

Miss Seafire started odds-on for her debut at Southwell in February and showed plenty to work on given how she travelled, but found nothing when asked for an effort inside the final furlong. She showed plenty more in form terms when finishing runner-up to a more experienced type at Lingfield next time, and probably did too much too soon when running below form at Newcastle earlier this month. Miss Seafire looks the type that will have more to offer now handicapping and she has been allotted a fair-looking opening mark of 60.

Cochise - 19:15 Chelmsford

Cochise has an 18-month absence to overcome, but he is potentially very well handicapped on his belated return to action and is in very good hands. He was a ready winner of a 17f handicap at Bath when last seen in October 2019, pulling clear of the remainder with a couple who are rated much higher now. Cochise is from a good staying family, and returns still very much unexposed, and could prove a cut about these.