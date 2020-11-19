- Trainer: Andrew Balding
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening...
"...she looks very interesting over two miles on handicap debut and ought to go close..."
Timeform on Bye Bye Lady
Bye Bye Lady - 17:00 Chelmsford
Bye Bye Lady cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling and built on her debut promise when winning a mile and a half minor event at Wolverhampton when last seen in October 2019. She was pushed along from over three furlongs out on that occasion, and was strong in the finish, only overcoming a next-time-out winner in the final 100 yards. Bye Bye Lady's absence since is a slight concern, but she looks very interesting over two miles on handicap debut and ought to go close.
Nigel Nott took advantage of both a drop in the weights and an easier assignment when winning a course and distance handicap in first-time cheekpieces last month, the switch to more positive tactics suiting him well. He shaped as though still in good form when finishing fifth over seven furlongs back here last time, doing too much in front up in trip and running out of steam in the finish. The drop back in trip is sure to suit now and he remains fairly treated.
Thunder Flash - 20:00 Chelmsford
Ian Williams won this race in 2018 and has a good chance of landing it again with Thunder Flash who is building up a pretty solid record on the all-weather. He finished second past the post but was awarded the race after suffering late interference at Lingfield in August and has run creditably in defeat since. Thunder Flash ran a solid race over course and distance last time and should be bang in the mix again.
Smart Stat
Shielded - 16:00 Chelmsford
£51.26 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Bye Bye Lady - 17:00 Chelmsford
Nigel Nott - 17:30 Chelmsford
Thunder Flash - 20:00 Chelmsford
ChelmC 19th Nov (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 19 November, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dazzling Rock
|Bye Bye Lady
|Tampere
|Good View
|Graceful Lady
|Mauricio
ChelmC 19th Nov (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 19 November, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aberama Gold
|Nigel Nott
|Spirit Of May
|Poets Dance
|Rathbone
|Merhoob
|Tawny Port
|Lipsink
|Katheefa
|Tropics
ChelmC 19th Nov (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 19 November, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thunder Flash
|Lothario
|Engrave
|Scofflaw
|Feldspar
|Monsaraz
|Pink Jazz
|Muraaqeb
|Flippance
|Settle Petal
|Melabi