Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Bye Bye Lady - 17:00 Chelmsford

Bye Bye Lady cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling and built on her debut promise when winning a mile and a half minor event at Wolverhampton when last seen in October 2019. She was pushed along from over three furlongs out on that occasion, and was strong in the finish, only overcoming a next-time-out winner in the final 100 yards. Bye Bye Lady's absence since is a slight concern, but she looks very interesting over two miles on handicap debut and ought to go close.

No. 2 (1) Bye Bye Lady (Fr) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

Nigel Nott - 17:30 Chelmsford

Nigel Nott took advantage of both a drop in the weights and an easier assignment when winning a course and distance handicap in first-time cheekpieces last month, the switch to more positive tactics suiting him well. He shaped as though still in good form when finishing fifth over seven furlongs back here last time, doing too much in front up in trip and running out of steam in the finish. The drop back in trip is sure to suit now and he remains fairly treated.

No. 9 (8) Nigel Nott SBK 15/4 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 84

Thunder Flash - 20:00 Chelmsford

Ian Williams won this race in 2018 and has a good chance of landing it again with Thunder Flash who is building up a pretty solid record on the all-weather. He finished second past the post but was awarded the race after suffering late interference at Lingfield in August and has run creditably in defeat since. Thunder Flash ran a solid race over course and distance last time and should be bang in the mix again.