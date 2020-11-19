To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening...

"...she looks very interesting over two miles on handicap debut and ought to go close..."

Timeform on Bye Bye Lady

Bye Bye Lady - 17:00 Chelmsford

Bye Bye Lady cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling and built on her debut promise when winning a mile and a half minor event at Wolverhampton when last seen in October 2019. She was pushed along from over three furlongs out on that occasion, and was strong in the finish, only overcoming a next-time-out winner in the final 100 yards. Bye Bye Lady's absence since is a slight concern, but she looks very interesting over two miles on handicap debut and ought to go close.

Nigel Nott - 17:30 Chelmsford

Nigel Nott took advantage of both a drop in the weights and an easier assignment when winning a course and distance handicap in first-time cheekpieces last month, the switch to more positive tactics suiting him well. He shaped as though still in good form when finishing fifth over seven furlongs back here last time, doing too much in front up in trip and running out of steam in the finish. The drop back in trip is sure to suit now and he remains fairly treated.

Thunder Flash - 20:00 Chelmsford

Ian Williams won this race in 2018 and has a good chance of landing it again with Thunder Flash who is building up a pretty solid record on the all-weather. He finished second past the post but was awarded the race after suffering late interference at Lingfield in August and has run creditably in defeat since. Thunder Flash ran a solid race over course and distance last time and should be bang in the mix again.

Smart Stat

Shielded - 16:00 Chelmsford

£51.26 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Bye Bye Lady - 17:00 Chelmsford
Nigel Nott - 17:30 Chelmsford
Thunder Flash - 20:00 Chelmsford

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

ChelmC 19th Nov (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 19 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dazzling Rock
Bye Bye Lady
Tampere
Good View
Graceful Lady
Mauricio
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 19th Nov (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 19 November, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aberama Gold
Nigel Nott
Spirit Of May
Poets Dance
Rathbone
Merhoob
Tawny Port
Lipsink
Katheefa
Tropics
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 19th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 19 November, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thunder Flash
Lothario
Engrave
Scofflaw
Feldspar
Monsaraz
Pink Jazz
Muraaqeb
Flippance
Settle Petal
Melabi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles