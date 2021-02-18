Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelmsford
Indigo Times - 18:00 Chelmsford

Indigo Times is on a steep upward curve at present, winning four of his last five starts and, judged by his latest success at Southwell, there should be even more to come. He was very easy to back but proved himself a most progressive stayer with a ready success on his fibresand debut, always travelling best and putting some solid Southwell performers to the sword. He runs under a 5 lb penalty now and another win is on the cards.

Shimmering Dawn - 18:30 Chelmsford

Simmering Dawn has a very solid record at this course with three wins (one over course and distance) and she shaped well behind a very progressive filly over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. She didn't have any excuses, but still ran to a useful level, and there doesn't appear to be any similarly progressive types in this field. This looks an easier opportunity and she is strongly fancied to resume winning ways.

Lethal Talent - 19:00 Chelmsford

Lethal Talent ran up to her best to make a winning start for Jane Chapple-Hyam over this trip at Lingfield in December, beating a subsequent winner by a head. She was well backed at Wolverhampton last time to follow up from a 3 lb higher mark, but just ran out of steam in the closing stages having made a big move round the home turn. There should be more races in her and looks the percentage call.

Smart Stat

Marta Boy - 16:55 Chelmsford

£21.00 - David Evans's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

