Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

NAP

Huraiz - 18:30 Chelmsford

Huraiz attracted support at Newcastle last time and appears to be building up to something, shaping much better than the end result implies. He wasn't best positioned on the outer flank away from where the race unfolded, having every chance inside the final furlong but just fading close home. He is now potentially well handicapped on the pick of his form and he looks ready to strike.

No. 6 (2) Huraiz (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST



Sunray Major - 19:00 Chelmsford

Sunray Major has an excellent pedigree - a half-brother to top-class Kingman - and landed the odds in good style on debut at Newmarket in June last year, overcoming greenness to beat a host of next-time-out winners at at Newmarket. He was again very strong in the market but disappointed when attempting to defy a penalty over the same course and distance on his next start 13 days later and hasn't been seen since. Sunray Major could hardly be in better hands, though, and this lightly-raced four-year-old remains with plenty of potential.

No. 1 (7) Sunray Major SBK 4/5 EXC 1.83 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Vino Santo - 20:00 Chelmsford

Vino Santo remains a maiden, but he produced his best effort to date in first-time blinkers over a seven furlongs at Lingfield two weeks ago, and he makes appeal in an open handicap racing from the same mark. He travelled strongly on that occasion and ran on late, suggesting he's ready for this step back up in trip. This more galloping track may also help and he looks a solid contender.