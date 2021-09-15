To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford
There is a competitive card at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"He is now potentially well handicapped on the pick of his form and he looks ready to strike..."

Timeform on Huraiz

NAP

Huraiz - 18:30 Chelmsford

Huraiz attracted support at Newcastle last time and appears to be building up to something, shaping much better than the end result implies. He wasn't best positioned on the outer flank away from where the race unfolded, having every chance inside the final furlong but just fading close home. He is now potentially well handicapped on the pick of his form and he looks ready to strike.

NEXT BEST

Sunray Major - 19:00 Chelmsford

Sunray Major has an excellent pedigree - a half-brother to top-class Kingman - and landed the odds in good style on debut at Newmarket in June last year, overcoming greenness to beat a host of next-time-out winners at at Newmarket. He was again very strong in the market but disappointed when attempting to defy a penalty over the same course and distance on his next start 13 days later and hasn't been seen since. Sunray Major could hardly be in better hands, though, and this lightly-raced four-year-old remains with plenty of potential.

EACH WAY

Vino Santo - 20:00 Chelmsford

Vino Santo remains a maiden, but he produced his best effort to date in first-time blinkers over a seven furlongs at Lingfield two weeks ago, and he makes appeal in an open handicap racing from the same mark. He travelled strongly on that occasion and ran on late, suggesting he's ready for this step back up in trip. This more galloping track may also help and he looks a solid contender.

Smart Stat

Gidwa - 16:50 Chelmsford

27% - Jim Crowley's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Huraiz @ 3.7511/4 in the 18:30 Chelmsford
Back Sunray Major @ 2.56/4 in the
19:00 Chelmsford
Back Vino Santo @ 9.08/1 in the 20:00 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 16th Sep (6f Hcap)

Thursday 16 September, 6.30pm

Chocoya
May Sonic
Inveigle
Huraiz
Top Breeze
Soul Seeker
Chelmsford City 16th Sep (7f Nov Stks)

Thursday 16 September, 7.00pm

Sunray Major
Discover Dubai
Lord Lovelace
Great Hunter
Cuban Musketeer
Ciotog
Pivotal Time
Ivan Drago
Miss Paloma
Il Pescatore
Pyrrhos
Mighty Mind
No Such Luck
Chelmsford City 16th Sep (1m Hcap)

Thursday 16 September, 8.00pm

Trepidation
Puffin Island
Aiguillette
Equisential
Beepeecee
Vino Santo
Chloellie
Jenson Benson
Big Bard
The Mehmas Touch
Map
Silky Sixty
Departmentalize
Patrioctic
