Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Saturday

Chelmsford
Timeform provide three bets from Chelmsford on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Chelmsford on Saturday...

"...there was plenty to like about that success..."

Timeform on Supercontango

Supercontango - 17:30 Chelmsford

Supercontango might need to improve if she's to follow up her Lingfield maiden success but, after just two runs, that's firmly on the cards, and there was plenty to like about that success. She showed a good attitude to knuckle down and fight off the runner-up in the closing stages, and Archie Watson has found a good opening here.

Shecandoo - 18:30 Chelmsford

Shecandoo remains a maiden and is proving expensive to follow, but she ran well returned to handicap company at Lingfield last month, proving she stays seven furlongs but not improving for it. The return to this shorter trip will probably be in her favour and she will remain of interest from a mark in the 50s. This looks open and she is the percentage call at the prices.


Cahors - 19:00 Chelmsford

Cahors improved again when making a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton 19 days ago and, with another step forward on the cards, he's capable of defying a small rise now up against more exposed types. Portugueseprincess has been given a chance by the assessor following her third in claimer at Lingfield, so she's also considered along with Lady Quickstep.

Smart Stat

Supercontango - 17:30 Chelmsford

21% - Archie Watson's strike rate with sprinters

Recommended bets

Supercontango - 17:30 Chelmsford
Shecandoo - 18:30 Chelmsford
Cahors - 19:00 Chelmsford

