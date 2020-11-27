Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Friday

River Wharfe - 15:45 Chelmsford

River Wharfe was strong in the market but bumped into a well-handicapped rival on handicap debut at Kempton in September, and left the impression he was in need of the run when only sixth at Wolverhampton after eight weeks off last time. He will also be suited by a step up in trip, but he remains fairly treated, and is surely capable of winning a race from a mark in the 50s. River Wharfe is entitled to strip fitter now and the addition on cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.

No. 5 (2) River Wharfe SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 58

Companionship - 17:15 Chelmsford

Companionship made plenty of appeal on paper and very much caught the eye on debut when finishing runner-up over this trip at Kempton earlier this month. She showed plenty of greenness in the early stages of the race, in the rear and going in snatches, but the penny dropped when she was switched inside in the final furlong and she came home strongly. Companionship is sure to improve for that initial experience and looks a banker for a race such as this.

No. 3 (1) Companionship SBK 5/6 EXC 1.83 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Zefferino - 19:45 Chelmsford

Zefferino won three times on the all-weather last year, including over a mile at this course, and he hinted at a revival at Lingfield last time. He only finished seventh, but he was left with a lot to do, still well back a furlong from home and staying on well for a hands-and-heels ride. The handicapper has dropped him 1 lb since, which means he is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark, and he may be underestimated in the market here.

No. 6 (9) Zefferino SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Martin Bosley

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 62



