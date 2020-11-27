- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Jamie Spencer
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 58
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Chelmsford on Friday...
"...looks a banker for a race such as this..."
Timeform on Companionship
River Wharfe - 15:45 Chelmsford
River Wharfe was strong in the market but bumped into a well-handicapped rival on handicap debut at Kempton in September, and left the impression he was in need of the run when only sixth at Wolverhampton after eight weeks off last time. He will also be suited by a step up in trip, but he remains fairly treated, and is surely capable of winning a race from a mark in the 50s. River Wharfe is entitled to strip fitter now and the addition on cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.
Companionship - 17:15 Chelmsford
Companionship made plenty of appeal on paper and very much caught the eye on debut when finishing runner-up over this trip at Kempton earlier this month. She showed plenty of greenness in the early stages of the race, in the rear and going in snatches, but the penny dropped when she was switched inside in the final furlong and she came home strongly. Companionship is sure to improve for that initial experience and looks a banker for a race such as this.
Zefferino won three times on the all-weather last year, including over a mile at this course, and he hinted at a revival at Lingfield last time. He only finished seventh, but he was left with a lot to do, still well back a furlong from home and staying on well for a hands-and-heels ride. The handicapper has dropped him 1 lb since, which means he is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark, and he may be underestimated in the market here.
Smart Stat
Oi The Club Oi's - 18:15 Chelmsford
£33.54 - Ian Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip
Recommended bets
River Wharfe – 15:45 Chelmsford
Companionship – 17:15 Chelmsford
Zefferino – 19:45 Chelmsford
ChelmC 27th Nov (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|River Wharfe
|Fircombe Hall
|Kayfast Warrior
|The Whipmaster
|The Chain
|Dutch Light
|Katies Kitten
|Beryl Burton
|Halwa Azyan
|Little Sunflower
ChelmC 27th Nov (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Companionship
|Quenelle Dor
|Ms Gandhi
|Bint Al Anood
|Qalansia
|Hamhama
|Who Cares Wins
|Quintessa
|Well Meet Again
|Princess Elektra
|Altiste
|Dusk Chorus
ChelmC 27th Nov (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fortune Finder
|Zefferino
|Calidus Mirabilis
|Channel Packet
|Laurentia
|Smoke On The Water
|Rakematiz
|Prosili