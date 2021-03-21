Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Sunday

Elvis Mail - 14:20 Carlisle

This looks a match between Elvis Mail and One For Rosie with preference going to the former. Elvis Mail looked potentially smart when making a winning start over fences at Ayr in November, and has run creditably on both starts since. He was given a quiet ride when finishing second to another promising sort at Kelso last time, finishing his race off strongly, and leaving the impression he has more to offer. There is still room for improvement in his jumping, but he sets a good standard here, and looks the one to beat.

No. 1 Elvis Mail (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.54 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Captain Chaos - 15:25 Carlisle

Captain Chaos isn't the most reliable, but in a tight-knit handicap, preference is for him. He arrives in a rich vein of form, again seen to good effect on the front end when winning at Ascot last time. That was arguably a stronger race than this, and he could dominate again in this small field. My Old Gold arrives in good nick and can also boast a success here earlier in the season so rates next best, although Late Romantic could have a big say too if a recent wind op ekes out some improvement.

No. 1 Captain Chaos (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 140

Overworkdunderpaid - 16:30 Carlisle

Overworkdunderpaid has proved a revelation since joining Laura Morgan and is taken to defy another rise in the weights and go four from five for his new handler after scoring with a bit in the tank at Leicester. Realm Keeper benefited no end from the drop in trip when opening his account for Venetia Williams at Fontwell so rates the obvious threat. Grange Ranger looks the clear pick of the remainder.