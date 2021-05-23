- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Mark Crehan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Brighton on Monday.
"...he can make his class tell here..."
Timeform on Ispahan
George Boughey has been doing brilliantly with his two-year-olds this season and he has an excellent chance here with Oscula, who was a promising third on debut at Kempton. She showed plenty of speed, racing up with a good pace throughout, and was a long way clear of the third. That is the best form on offer and, with more to come, it will take a decent performance to beat her.
Veteran sprinter Tawaafoq scored on his reappearance at Chepstow last month and remains fairly treated from a 4 lb higher mark. He has won at this venue, proving he has no problem with this quirky course, and he is clearly in decent heart, so he appears to have plenty in his favour.
Ispahan has been running well in some extremely competitive handicaps and he has been found a nice opportunity to gain a deserved success. He was four lengths clear of the third when beaten by only a short head on his handicap debut at Thirsk last season, and he again shaped well when fourth in a red-hot affair at York. He may have needed the run when a promising fifth on his reappearance at Yarmouth and he can make his class tell here, with the drop in trip unlikely to pose a problem against these opponents.
Smart Stat
Summer's Knight - 15:40 Brighton
Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with handicap debutants
Recommended bets
Brighton 24th May (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Good Earth
|Aquadabra
|Pink Flamingo
|Tomahawk Ridge
|Shining
|Alba Del Sole
Brighton 24th May (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nodsasgoodasawink
|Tawaafoq
|Cobra Eye
|Spreadsheet
|Ohnotanotherone
|Purbeck Hills
|Breath Of Spring
|London Calling
|Red Sparrow
|Navajo Dawn
|Arceus
|Sparkling Diamond
Brighton 24th May (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ispahan
|Genesius
|Spring Glow
|Psyche
|Derek Duval
|Financial Conduct