Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Monday

Brighton
Timeform bring you three to back at Brighton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Brighton on Monday...

"She's been competitive off higher marks in the past..."

Timeform on Rhyme Scheme

Rhyme Scheme - 14:15 Brighton

There are five course and distance winners in the line up but the vote goes to Rhyme Scheme, who has only been raised 2 lb for her success here earlier in the month. She's been competitive off higher marks in the past and is the type to go on a roll for a respected yard.

Catch My Breath - 15:15 Brighton

Catch My Breath is down to a career-low mark and he's been found a suitable opportunity to end his losing run. He is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and has strong claims of gaining another win here in a weaker race than he is used to contesting.

Dusky Lord - 16:15 Brighton

Dusky Lord shaped well when sent off 5/2 on debut last September and, though he's not been seen since, he has been gelded and won't need to show too much improvement to come out on top in a weak maiden. This is Andrea Atzeni's only ride on the card and a big run is clearly expected.


Smart Stat

Rhyme Scheme - 14:15 Brighton

38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Back Rhyme Scheme @ 5.04/1 in the 14:15 at Brighton
Back Catch My Breath @ 11.010/1 in the 15:15 at Brighton
Back Dusky Lord @ 3.55/2 in the 16:15 at Brighton

