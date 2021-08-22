- Trainer: Michael Appleby
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Brighton on Monday...
"She's been competitive off higher marks in the past..."
Timeform on Rhyme Scheme
There are five course and distance winners in the line up but the vote goes to Rhyme Scheme, who has only been raised 2 lb for her success here earlier in the month. She's been competitive off higher marks in the past and is the type to go on a roll for a respected yard.
Catch My Breath - 15:15 Brighton
Catch My Breath is down to a career-low mark and he's been found a suitable opportunity to end his losing run. He is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and has strong claims of gaining another win here in a weaker race than he is used to contesting.
Dusky Lord shaped well when sent off 5/2 on debut last September and, though he's not been seen since, he has been gelded and won't need to show too much improvement to come out on top in a weak maiden. This is Andrea Atzeni's only ride on the card and a big run is clearly expected.
Smart Stat
Rhyme Scheme - 14:15 Brighton
38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites
Recommended bets
Brighton 23rd Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 23 August, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Porterinthejungle
|Rhyme Scheme
|Aweemaweh
|Madrinho
|Kick On Kick On
|Kendergarten Kop
|Velvet Vista
Brighton 23rd Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 23 August, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Junoesque
|Mahanakhon Power
|Platinum Prince
|Thunderoad
|Cap Dantibes
|Azor Ahai
|Selecto
|Teemlucky
|Cafe Sydney
|Catch My Breath
|Champagne Highlife
Brighton 23rd Aug (6f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Monday 23 August, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tawaazon
|Imperial Force
|Dusky Lord
|Giveit Some Orange
|Blackthirtyone
|Iron Wolf