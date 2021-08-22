Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Monday

Rhyme Scheme - 14:15 Brighton

There are five course and distance winners in the line up but the vote goes to Rhyme Scheme, who has only been raised 2 lb for her success here earlier in the month. She's been competitive off higher marks in the past and is the type to go on a roll for a respected yard.

No. 7 (1) Rhyme Scheme (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 59

Catch My Breath - 15:15 Brighton

Catch My Breath is down to a career-low mark and he's been found a suitable opportunity to end his losing run. He is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and has strong claims of gaining another win here in a weaker race than he is used to contesting.

No. 3 (5) Catch My Breath SBK 14/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

Dusky Lord - 16:15 Brighton

Dusky Lord shaped well when sent off 5/2 on debut last September and, though he's not been seen since, he has been gelded and won't need to show too much improvement to come out on top in a weak maiden. This is Andrea Atzeni's only ride on the card and a big run is clearly expected.